A series of silver coins dedicated to Ducati. The Polygraphic Institute and the State Mint have minted some collector's pieces which will be part of the 2024 Numismatic Collection and which will pay homage to the sporting successes that the Borgo Panigale brand achieved during 2023, between MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport, underlining the strong value of the brand as ambassador of Made in Italy in the world.

Homage to Made in Italy

The Numismatic Collection of the Italian Republic tells the fascinating story Italian heritage through coins that enhance and seal the collective memory and identity of the country. In this story, Ducati establishes itself as an icon of “Made in Italy” excellence and maximum expression ofItalian sporting elegance recognized worldwide for creating motorcycles that are the result of a magical combination of technology and beauty, capable of offering extraordinary performance and arousing unforgettable emotions both on the track and on the road.

The presentation of the numismatic collection

The presentation event, introduced and moderated by the television presenter Mara Venier, was attended by the Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti, the President of the State Printing and Mint Institute Paolo Perrone, the CEO of the Printing Institute and State Mint Francesco Soro and Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO. Curated by the artist Antonio Vecchio, the commemorative silver triptych is composed of three 5 euro coins showing on the front sides a historical view of the Ducati factory in Borgo Panigale (Bologna), on the right the brand logo and around the scene the writing “Repubblica Italiana”.

The special coins for Ducati

The reversehowever, varies between three distinct designsoffering an overview of the evolution of the motorcycle manufacturer through its most significant motions. In particular, the first depicts the Ducati 60 from 1949, the first motorcycle in the history of Ducati produced entirely in Borgo Panigale. The second has as its subject the Ducati 916, the masterpiece designed in 1994 by designer Massimo Tamburini which, even today, is considered the emblem of beauty applied to two wheels. Finally, the third reverse retracts the iconic Panigale V4, which represents the most technological and sophisticated superbike in the Ducati range. In the triptych version each of the three bikes is painted in Red, Ducati's signature colour. The coins sold individually will instead have the color on the obverse, i.e. the Durati brand. The coins have the year of issue on the right, i.e. 2024. In the lower part there is the nominal value of “5 Euro” and the identification of the Mint of Rome, represented by the letter “R”. On the left side, in the circle of the coins, is the artist's signature “A. Vecchio”, while at the top, in a curvilinear way, the writing “Ducati” is engraved