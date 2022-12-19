2022 has been a year full of great successes for Ducati Racing, which managed to score the “hat-trick” of Rider, Manufacturer and Team titles in both the MotoGP World Championship and the Superbike World Championship. To celebrate these extraordinary achievements, Ducati has once again collaborated with Artioli Editore 1899 of Modena to produce the latest edition of the official yearbook dedicated to the Ducati Corse racing season.

The book, which contains the most exciting and spectacular photos of the races taken by the best photographers of the sport, represents an unmissable opportunity to see the world of Ducati Corse from within. It is also the ideal Christmas gift for Ducatisti and motorcycling enthusiasts from all over the world.

The Ducati Lenovo Team, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, Francesco Bagnaia, Jack Miller, Alvaro Bautista, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, together with the other satellite teams and riders of MotoGP, World Superbike and the most important national championships – BSB, MotoAmerica , CIV and Endurance – are all splendidly illustrated in the 208 pages of a large format volume (30 x 30 cm) with hard cover and dust jacket, text in Italian and English and over 250 color images printed on glossy paper, for a photographic rendering really great.