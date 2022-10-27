2022 could become a historic year for Ducati. The Italian brand is in fact one step away from celebrating the return to victory in MotoGP after a wait of 15 years: in “Pecco” Bagnaia there are only two points to close the practice in the decisive race in Valencia, the last round of the season, and his 15th place is unlikely with a simultaneous victory by Fabio Quartararo.

Ducati is very close to taking the title in Superbike too, a goal that has been missing since 2011 (and there was another Spaniard, Carlos Checa, on the saddle). Alvaro Bautista it is in fact 42 points from the crowning of the world dream. A very feasible goal, considering that there are two rounds left (and therefore six races). Toprak Razgatlioglu should also win them all, otherwise Bautista will need even fewer points.

In short, a sensational one is emerging double Ducatiwhich after more than a decade of lean in the major categories of two wheels, is preparing to do en-plein. Since Superbike has existed (1988), this scenario has only occurred on five occasions: 1989 (Honda, Eddie Lawson and Fred Merkel), 1997 (Honda, Mick Doohan and John Kocinski), 2002 (Honda, Valentino Rossi and Colin Edwards ), 2009 (Yamaha, Valentino Rossi and Ben Spies), 2021 (Yamaha, Quartararo and Razgatlioglu). Ducati would thus become the third at home to hit the double, as well as the first Italian ever.