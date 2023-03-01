Ducati, electric without haste

For Ducati, electrification can wait a little longer. Several more years will pass before the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer began building and selling its first electric motorcycle to customers: a rather clear stance, dictated by the sector’s delays in battery technology. “It will take a few years, the technology is not up to par yet – declared the number one of the North American division of Ducati, Jason Chinnock – More work needs to be done to ensure that an electric motorcycle has adequate performance and range”.

The competition

While the two-wheeler sector is not in the same hurry as the four-wheeler sector to move to pure electric technology, we know that several iconic competing brands have already begun to embrace this power: let’s think of Harley-Davidson and above all Kawasaki, which has already presented a concept version of the first electric motorcycle that it will bring to the market. Ducati’s is therefore a different choice, which was taken in a well-aware way: let us remember in fact that the Borgo Panigale company is the only one currently competing in the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup championship, which means that the skills to create a electric road bike, if he wanted to, he would have them all right.

Waiting for the right moment

The time is simply not yet right, given that Ducati’s goal is to always offer its customers the best possible product. “There is no consumer electric motorcycle directly under development because it is still too early – concluded Chinnock speaking to Bloomberg Television – It is necessary that the technology of batteries evolves to the point where it will make sense for us to integrate it. Performance, capacity and weight: this is the perfect trifecta for us. And clearly it will still have to be distinctly a Ducati”.