The Valencia race, which ended with a bitter crash but also with a great final celebration for Pecco Bagnaia’s world success, was not the last act as a Ducati rider for Jack Miller. The Australian centaur, much loved by the fans of Borgo Panigale and by all motorcycling enthusiasts, will move to KTM next year, but has not yet broken the bond of affection and passion that binds him to the red family. So this weekend the 27-year-old from Townsville will be back riding a bike from the Italian manufacturer. However, he will not do it in the MotoGP but in the Australian Superbike Championshipwhich will close its season at The Bend Motorsport Park on Sunday.

Making the local idol’s weekend even more special will be the livery of his bike, which is truly iconic. Miller in fact will turn into a real one ‘caterpillar’, bringing the colors of the historic US company that designs, develops and sells construction machinery to the track. The perfect combination for a champion who is never willing to accept compromises and always determined to push his vehicle to the maximum speed possible, without ever bending over to the idea of ​​reasoned management of the race. For all these reasons, his ‘last dance’ astride a Ducati, moreover staged in ‘his’ Australia, promises to be unforgettable.