Ducati has officially opened in the Borgo Panigale factory in Bologna the new Finishing and Aesthetic Resolution buildingfruit of a major infrastructure investment completely self-financed. The ribbon cutting took place in the presence of Claudio DomenicaliDucati Chief Executive Officer, Markus DuesmanChief Executive Officer of Audi AG and President of Ducati Motor Holding SpA, Jurgen RittersbergerChief Financial Officer Audi AG, e Matthew LeporeMayor of Bologna.

The new space will host the last phase of the production cycleprecisely called finishing and aesthetic resolution, which consists in the final dressing of the bike faced by Ducati with a sartorial approach and a deep attention to detail . It is in this step that parts such as fairings and covers are assembled, which are not assembled in line to avoid possible aesthetic damage due to movement of the motorcycles. Finally, each bike is carefully inspected to ensure that it is aesthetically perfect, with the aim of safeguard the highest quality standards that distinguish Ducati.

The building occupies a total area of ​​4,400 m² and was built within a few months. In fact, the works began in April 2022 and ended in December of the same year. The design was developed taking into consideration criteria of environmental sustainability and energy efficiency. It is precisely thanks to the use of materials with high energy performanceOf high-performance technological systems and al use of renewable sources that the building was classified NZEB – Nearly Zero Energy Buildingor with almost zero energy requirements because it is covered to a significant extent by energy obtained from renewable sources.

A fundamental role is certainly played by the photovoltaic system of which the building has. On the roof will be placed a 170 kWp system which will make it possible to produce more than 200 MWh of clean energy per year. An important reduction in energy consumption also comes from the use of high performance air conditioning systems and from one natural lighting which derives from the use of large glass and polycarbonate surfaces. Furthermore, a cloister has been created inside the building which will house an open-air green space, further contributing to the visual well-being and natural lighting inside the building. All the artificial lighting is entrusted to a system that uses exclusively LED lamps. The plant system of the structure also includes a underground rainwater storage tank of about 150 m³ which guarantees the recovery of 90% of rainwater, which will be reused in internal industrial processes.

Thanks to the presence in the vicinity of the building of the bio-monitoring station that uses bees as bioindicator insects, Ducati was able to analyze the environmental impact generated by all phases of the construction of the new building. Protecting the environment and reducing consumption in one’s own activities is a fundamental issue in view of Ducati’s development and continuous growth, as well as being an integral part of the Environmental Strategy of the Volkswagen Group of which the Company is a part.