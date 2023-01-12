Ducati concludes a 2022 full of satisfactions from all points of view. After the triumphs on the track thanks to the successes of Francesco Bagnaia in MotoGP and Alvaro Bautista in Superbike, the sales record also arrives for the product division with 61,562 motorcycles delivered globally. The year that has just ended thus becomes the best ever from a commercial point of view, with an increase of 3.6% compared to what was recorded by the Borgo Panigale house in 2021. Italy continues to represent the first market, with 9,578 units sold and a 10% growth over the previous year.

Then we find the United States with 8,441 units delivered, penalized compared to 2021 (-6%) due to logistical difficulties and delays in overseas shipments. On the lowest step of the sales ranking of the Bolognese brand there is Germany which with 6,678 motorcycles grows by 9% on 2021. The commercial results obtained were greeted with great enthusiasm by Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati: “This sales result is the result of the path that has seen us invest continuously in the development of innovative motorcycles and constantly commit ourselves to improving the quality of the product and the experience lived by our passionate Ducatisti. Furthermore, the Ducati brand has never been so loved and desirable, thanks also to the extraordinary sporting results and the continuous commitment to making our Ducatisti feel part of a large and welcoming family. Obtaining a sales result higher than the already excellent 2021 in such a difficult year for the entire automotive system, marred by serious supply discontinuities, particularly in the world of semiconductors, truly represents an important measure of the flexibility with which all of Ducati has reacted, together with our suppliers and dealers.”

The most popular bike was the Multistrada V4 in all its versions with 10,716 units delivered worldwide. Also there monster familywith 7,971 units sold, was very successful, followed by the Scrambler 800 family with 6,880 motorcycles delivered. Alongside sales, the Ducati dealer network is also growing, with 821 outlets and the addition of the new markets Brunei, Ecuador, El Salvador and Mongolia, represent Ducati in 96 markets. For 2023 there are many new features in the Borgo Panigale range, with the launches of 8 new models including the Multistrada V4 Rallythe new Diavel V4 and the second generation Scrambler.