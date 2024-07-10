Always Pecco

With Germany’s success, Francesco Bagnaia has put together an amazing streak of four consecutive victories which gave him the lead in the championship, overtaking Jorge Martin who fell at the start of the penultimate lap of the Sachsenring.

Davide TardozziDucati team manager, analysed the race of his champion in this way, in the statements reported by the Spanish As: “Pecco was very brave to put pressure on him until the end, because Jorge was incredibly fast, but he made a mistake. He made a mistake because Pecco continued to put pressure on him, tenth after tenth, until he was half a second behind. At that point Jorge pushed too hard and made a mistake. It’s a shame, because he deserved to finish on the podium, first or second, but that’s racing.”

Tardozzi defends Marquez

Tardozzi then wanted to reply to the criticism received for choosing Marc Marquezfollowing the announcement of his hiring by the official Ducati team for 2025 and 2026: “If we chose him in the factory team it is because we believe in him. At the moment he is suffering a bit both because of his inexperience on the bike and because some things didn’t go well. But if you don’t respect Marc Marquez you don’t know anything about motorcyclesI liked his comeback, because doing a race like that after the problems he had on Friday and Saturday and with that fall, only champions can do it and that is not up for discussion. Anyone who criticizes Marquez doesn’t know motorcycling.”