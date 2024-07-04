Ducati queen of the market

Clearly having the most competitive bike of the lot, the driver market domino depended on Ducati’s choice of the rider to pair with ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia. The decision to bring Marc Marquez in the official team It generated a truly unpredictable sequence of movements, with Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi in Aprilia, Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales in KTM and the Pramac team accepting Yamaha’s offer.

Tardozzi speaks

In an interview with the Spaniards of Asthe Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi he spoke about the Rossa’s decision: “I have no problem with Martin and Martin has no problem with me. Marquez? I will stop suffering to enjoy it. His arrival in our box will give us an incredible pair, the best team in the history of Ducati in MotoGP, everyone envies us. I’m sure that KTM and Aprilia have come out of this stronger, but we will be stronger too and we will have a winning team for the next seasons.”

Tardozzi then underlined: “Marc has been part of my professional career and I will learn from him. All the riders who have been here have taught me something and I think Marc will have a lot to teach me too. I am very happy to work with him. The team with Pecco is equal to Rossi-Lorenzo in Yamaha or Doohan-Gardner in Honda”. Closing on a recurring theme, team harmony: “It won’t be a problem, we have two drivers but only one team.”