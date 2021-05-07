I.Its sight promises a lot and is breathtaking: with a tubular space frame, single-sided swing arm and fascinating sporty lines, the new SuperSport 950 embodies a Ducati that couldn’t be more thoroughbred. In addition, the Italians have sprinkled style features of their hyper sports car Panigale V4, which with 214 hp makes the knees go weak. Lateral gills and the tapered snout with identical LED lights make it almost impossible to differentiate between them when driving past.

When the engine is started, on the other hand, the two-cylinder named Testastretta 11 degrees delivers “reasonable” 110 hp at 9000 / min and 93 Nm at 6500 / min from 937 cubic centimeters of displacement, which unfold extremely civilly. The four-valve engine starts noticeably from the lower rev range and pulls its path evenly through the entire rev range. The power delivery is linear, there are no insidious torque attacks or surprising performance gaps. To some warriors this may seem softened due to the absence of a punch area, but this character suits its universal applicability.

This design allows you to drive around tight bends in third instead of second gear, without the Testastretta pulling the chain unduly. This helps immensely when enjoying unfamiliar areas, especially since gear changes always cause a bit of restlessness despite the standard automatic gearshift, because the assistant sometimes needs a bit of help and the transmission is not always perfect despite being overhauled. After all, hydraulic clutch actuation makes shifting easier thanks to the lower actuation force, which is a blessing, especially in city traffic.









Photo gallery



Driving report

:



SuperSport 950





There, too, you don’t feel out of place with the SuperSport. Nobody needs to fold up on this Ducati. The handlebar halves mounted above the fork bridge, moderately positioned pegs and a posture-friendly bench create a relaxed ambience that almost conveys the character of a tour.

If the beautiful Italian is to reveal her sporting talents on the circuit, a really ambitious driving style with hanging-off requires medium gymnastics skills. The noble S version with the gold-colored Öhlins USD fork and the Öhlins shock absorber, both of which are fully adjustable, are ideally equipped for the brisk ride. The excellent overall balance makes the Ducati an extremely predictable and obedient motorcycle, on the straight and through tricky S-curves. Extremely stable down to the deepest slopes, the SuperSport bends effortlessly, but by no means overhandedly into the corner. With her, neutrality takes precedence over handiness, which is a friendly trait that suits less well-versed sloping friends.

The reliable stoppers are also made for them. Exactly controllable and with a lot of feeling, crisp braking with the radial Brembo four-piston fixed calipers is no art. Professionals and newcomers alike enjoy the cornering functionality of all assistance systems from ABS to traction control to the newly implanted wheelie control. Numerous parameters are bundled with settings for engine power and responsiveness in the three driving modes Sport, Touring and Urban and can be selected via the 4.3-inch color screen.

At the bottom of its Desmo heart, the SuperSport is not a hit, but a sports tourer that emphasizes the first part of the term. The plus in sportiness is primarily of a visual nature, while the 950 has made significant gains in terms of practical things. In addition, it looks simply gorgeous and costs 15,890 euros not little, but also not the world.