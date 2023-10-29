Thirty years after the Supermono 550, Ducati resumes production of a single-cylinder road engine. This is the Superquadro Mono, with a displacement of 659 cm 3 . This engine is equipped with a Desmodromic system and aims to establish a new benchmark for the category. The new Ducati Superquadro Mono will equip a new motorcycle from the Borgo Panigale brand which will be revealed during the fifth episode of the Ducati World Première 2024 “Live. Play. He laughs.

Ducati Superquadro Mono, the influence of the Panigale 1299

The new engine of the Bolognese brand was designed starting from the Panigale 1299 engine, the 1285 cm Superquadro 3 , and inherits the 116 mm diameter piston, the shape of the combustion chamber, the 46.8 mm diameter titanium intake valves, the 38.2 mm steel exhaust valves and the Desmodromic system. Thanks to its very short stroke, it can reach rotation speeds typical of racing engines. On the Superquadro Mono this ratio is equal to 1.86 and is the highest in the category thanks to a stroke of just 62.4 mm.

From MotoGP to the road

The 116 mm bore allows the adoption of large diameter valves to benefit performance, which however would not be possible without the Desmodromic system. This system, which Ducati also uses on the MotoGP bikes, allows the limits imposed by the valve springs to be overcome, enabling extreme valve lift laws. In this way, the Desmodromic system contributes significantly both to performance and to the possibility of reaching very high rotation speeds.

The technical specifications of the Ducati Superquadro Mono

The technical specifications of the Superquadro Mono speak of a maximum power of 77.5 HP at 9,750 rpm, even managing to reach 10,250 rpm, record values ​​for a road single-cylinder. The torque, whose maximum value is 6.4 kgm at 8,000 rpm, is distributed over a particularly extended curve, resulting in linear and exploitable power delivery. In racing configuration with Termignoni exhaust this single-cylinder is capable of reaching a maximum power of 85 HP at 9,500 rpm. The same single-cylinder, in a depowered version, will also be used for motorbikes intended for A2 license holders.