Custom Ducati, developed in collaboration with the historic partner Dainese, it is the customization project dedicated to those who dream of making their suit unique and special. Launched in 2014, it offers all Ducatisti the possibility of creating a customized suit according to their aesthetic and comfort needs. The result is a unique garment, capable of fully reflecting the character and personality of the enthusiast who will wear it on his motorcycle adventures; a suit that adheres perfectly to the body and follows its movements, guaranteeing safety, comfort and greater agility on the bike.

The Ducati SuMisura project

Ducatisumisura.com, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer’s website dedicated to the SuMisura project, has been revamped with a new version updated in content and graphics for the 2023 collection. Each available model can be customized using a palette of 30 colours, thus to satisfy the tastes of every enthusiast and allow the creation of a unique garment. Through the configurator it is in fact possible to choose the model of overalls that best meets your needs and combine the colors of the panels until you find your favorite combination. Once you have created your sketch, you can send the pdf directly to your trusted Dealer, who will contact you in order to proceed with the order of your personalized garment.

A portal for every need of Ducatisti

The renewed site includes an ever-growing range of available overalls, a range that now satisfies the needs of every riding style – racing, sport and touring – and of every Ducatista. The latest is the suit Ducati Corse |D|air C2 Ladydedicated to all female motorcyclists who love to tackle the curves of the track, and the model Ducati Corse D-air K2, made of durable and lightweight kangaroo leather. A distinctive feature of the coveralls is the high technology used in their construction, aimed at guaranteeing maximum safety. Both models are in fact equipped with an integrated airbag, which is activated in a few milliseconds in the event of an impact or slide and, working in synergy with traditional protectors, ensures protection for the neck, shoulders and collarbones and the entire upper part of the torso.

All just a click away

A page dedicated to authorized dealers is available on the site, through which every Ducatista can simply and immediately locate the nearest store, where specialized staff will take the measurements to create their completely personalized suit. In fact, authorized dealers are trained with specialization courses organized by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer together with technical support from Dainese; since the specialization courses are held constantly, the page is constantly updated. Even Ducati Dealers who have not undergone the training will still be able to accept orders for customized overalls, but in standard sizes.