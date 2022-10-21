The range of Ducati Streetfighter V4 looks beyond the boundaries of supersport naked and alongside the classic MY2023 version also offers a more extreme top-of-the-range version, also designed for use on the track thanks to a specific configuration. This is the Streetfighter V4 SP2maximum evolution of the “Fight Formula” which thanks to the “SP” specifications becomes an authentic circuit monster that will be offered in a limited number of specimens.

Streetfighter V4 SP2 is offered in the “Winter Test” livery , designed by the Ducati Style Center taking inspiration from the Ducati Corse bikes used during the pre-season tests of the MotoGP and WorldSBK Championships. The matte black of the superstructures, combined with the matte carbon finish of the rims and wings, contrasts with the bright red accents and the brilliance of the exposed brushed aluminum tank, aluminum that we also find on the side covers of the radiators. The progressive number of the bike is lasered on the handlebar. Streetfighter V4 SP2 mounts 5 split-spoke carbon wheels, 1.4 kg lighter than those forged aluminum mounted by the Streetfighter V4 S and able to reduce the moment of inertia by 26% at the front and by 46% at the rear, making the bike significantly more agile and lighter in the changes of direction. The Brembo Stylema R front brake calipers ® they guarantee high braking power, as well as an exceptional consistency of performance even in the case of prolonged use on the track.

On the Streetfighter V4 SP2 the Desmosedici Stradale is fitted with the dry clutch STM-EVO SBK, which guarantees a better anti-hopping function, even in the most aggressive downshifts, and greater fluidity in all the “off-throttle” phases, essential for being effective on the track when driving at the limit. A contribution to the effectiveness between the curbs then comes from the Öhlins suspension with springs and hydraulics identical to those of the Panigale V4 which guarantee the driver the right confidence for driving at the limit. The equipment is completed by the billet aluminum adjustable footpegs that increase the lean angle and allow the rider to find the optimal position in the saddle, the carbon front mudguard and accessories that can be used on “track days”, such as the open clutch cover in carbon *, the cap for removing the license plate holder and the screws for removing the mirrors.

The Streetfighter V4 and V4 S models will be available from January 2023 in dealerships throughout Europe, while the SP2 version will arrive from March 2023. The color range consists of Ducati Red and the new “Gray Black” livery. which will be available only for the “S” version. Wide range of accessories, which allows you to customize Streetfighter V4 making it even sportier, starting with the full-racing Ducati Performance by Akrapovič exhaust system. Equipped with high silencers at the side of the tail, it allows a reduction of the total weight of 5 kilos and raises the maximum power to 220 hp. Noise is within the limit of 105 dB (102 dB with the dB killer installed). Also available are approved silencer kits, mudguards, aero kits and carbon fiber frame and crankcase protections, billet aluminum controls, but also electric blankets and stands for those who want to use their Streetfighter V4 on the track.