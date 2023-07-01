Performance and riding fun. This is the soul of the Ducati Streetfighter V4, which best embodies the evolution of the whole family with the V4, V4 S and V4 SP2 models, representing one of the benchmarks in the naked super sports segment. In 2023, the Streetfighter V4 followed in the footsteps of the Panigale V4 family, pushing the concepts of the “Fight Formula” even further, the key elements of which are the Panigale V4 stripped of its fairings, high and wide handlebars, 178 kg in weight, Desmosedici Stradale engine 208 HP, biplane wings and latest generation electronics package.

Ducati Performance accessories

To overcome these limits, the Ducati Performance accessories catalog offers customers a series of possibilities for making the Streetfighter V4 even lighter and enhancing its sporty nature, with many components that enhance its aesthetics and dynamics, transforming every Streetfighter V4 into a truly unique specimen, according to the tastes and personality of the owner. The Sport package brings together various accessories to underline the racing soul of the Streetfighter V4, also allowing you to save on the purchase of individual components. This proposal focuses on the refinement and construction quality of the billet aluminum components, such as the fuel cap, the brake and clutch levers and the handlebar counterweights, and on the elegance of the dynamic LED indicators, which are reflected in the carbon fiber of the light license plate holder . The tank cap is equipped with an anti-tampering system, with the key bearing the Ducati shield. Counterweights protect the handlebars in the event of a slide and reduce vibrations.

The options for the Streetfighter V4

The Streetfighter V4 can become even more gritty and sporty thanks to the numerous carbon fiber details such as the front and rear mudguards (also compatible with the use of track tires and tyrewarmers), the instrument cover, which improves aerodynamic protection, the tank cover, the pinion cover and the biplane wings, made of structural carbon fibre. These components, in addition to enhancing the racing personality of the Streetfighter V4, also improve the bike’s power/weight ratio. The Akrapovič approved silencers make it possible to further lighten the Streetfighter V4, with a weight saving of 0.8 kg. The titanium alloy body and carbon end caps guarantee lightness and resistance to high temperatures and, combined with the honeycomb grille at the gas outlet hole, give the naked super sports car from Borgo Panigale an even more aggressive look.

Lots of options

The beauty of the Streetfighter V4 is also made up of details that gratify the eye of the most attentive enthusiast: technical details such as the brake and clutch fluid reservoirs, or the oil filler cap, made from billet aluminum and anodized to maintain the original over time and enhance the racing look of the bike. Those who would like to make the touch on the handlebar even more pleasant can mount the pair of racing grips, designed to reduce perceived vibrations and guarantee optimal grip in all situations, avoiding involuntary slipping of the hands. Finally, those who want to take advantage of the qualities of the Streetfighter V4 on the circuit can adopt the full Akrapovič titanium exhaust system developed in collaboration with Ducati Corse. With a noise level of less than 105 dB, it does not preclude use on days with noise limits, while still guaranteeing a significant increase in performance. The weight saving is 5.5 kg, the power and torque gain at mid-range is 6%. The exhaust is delivered together with a racing-derived polyester air filter and a dedicated mapping, with which all the DTC – DWC – DPL and DSC parameters are adapted to the bike’s increased performance. The exhaust must be fitted with the specific carbon fiber protection.