The new one makes its debut in the fifth episode of the Ducati World Première web series 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4, evolution of the family since 2020 has been able to achieve great success among lovers of supersport naked with a formula capable of rewriting the rules in the category. To make the Streetfighter v4 distinctive, in addition to the sharp stylistic language characterized by a front inspired by the Joker of the comics, there is also an evolution of those “Fight Formula” concepts that lead the Panigale V4 to strip the fairings and that in 2023 brings as a dowry 208 HP Desmosedici Stradale engine, biplane wings and latest generation electronic package. An improvement that follows that of the Panigale V4 family.

The Streetfighter V4’s design is straightforward and minimalist, with the full-LED projector and its V-shaped DRL that recall the front of the Panigale V4. The low front leaning forward, continuing the loaded lines of the tank, gives the bike a predatory look.

The fuel tank has the same shape as the one introduced on the Panigale V4 2022, which have been designed to better support the driver during braking and cornering. It also owns greater capacity (17 liters) and is embraced by new side covers. The “Front Frame” and the Desmosedici Stradale are left as visible as possible, with superstructures reduced to a minimum which, through sharp lines and sculptural volumes, create a clean and essential whole. In the V4 S version, the Streetfighter 2023 is proposed in a new, gritty “Gray Black” liveryall played on the contrast between the gray and the various shades of black – matt and glossy – of the superstructures, which highlight the technical components such as the suspensions and brakes and give the bike an even more aggressive but at the same time refined look.

The new Streetfighter V4 implements the Power Mode logic already introduced with Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S, naturally with calibrations dedicated to the Desmosedici Stradale engine in the Streetfighter configuration. There are four engine delivery strategies: Full, High, Medium, Low. Full and Low are newly designed, while High and Medium have been revised in the strategy. Power Mode Full allows the engine to express its full potential with torque curves without electronic filters, except for first gear. For the High and Medium Power Modes, a new Ride by Wire map management system has been developed with dedicated calibration for each of the six gears, which ensures the rider always obtains the optimum thrust every time the throttle is opened. The Power Mode Low, on the other hand, has been designed for riding on low-grip surfaces, limiting the maximum power of the bike to 165 HP and offering a particularly manageable throttle response. The calibrations dedicated to the Streetfighter V4 guarantee the maximum correlation between the torque value requested by the driver and that actually delivered. The Streetfighter V4 in the 2023 version sees the introduction of the unprecedented Riding Mode Wet to make driving even safer on low-grip surfaces. The standard equipment is enriched by the lithium-ion battery for the S version (1.7 kg lighter than the previous one, and already supplied to Streetfighter V4 SP).

The dashboard of the Streetfighter V4 2023 also follows the evolution traced by the Panigale V4. The graphics are revised in all views, to make the information simpler and more descriptive and to support the calibration of the various parameters. As on the Panigale V4, the gear change is signaled via the external green signaling LED. The dashboard offers the “Track Evo” display mode, which replicates the layout used on the MotoGP Desmosedici and guarantees an immediate view of the most important information and the intervention of the electronic controls. The Streetfighter V4 2023 also evolves thanks to the new Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO 2 software which guarantees better stability, precision and directionality in the braking and insertion phases and the possibility for the rider to define the electronic setup with greater precision for each use. This software features a different gear-by-gear calibration on each of the three selectable levels. The new strategy has been developed to optimize the intensity of the engine brake in relation to the load on the rear axle. In the first braking phase, when there is little load on the rear tire, the EBC EVO 2 provides less engine brake, then increasing it as you approach the center of the corner, where the intervention of the engine brake makes the greatest contribution. in slowing down the bike and closing the line. Thanks to this modification, which guarantees a more balanced intervention of the control on the engine brake in all driving conditions, the blocking of the rear wheel in the most demanding braking sections is also reduced.

The Streetfighter V4 ’23 implements the new strategy for Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) which improves the fluidity of shifting at every degree of opening of the accelerator, both when the latter is partialized and when it is completely open, dealing with the two different situations in a different way. When shifting to partial gas, the strategy acts both through an injection cut and an advance reduction, smoothing the shifting in road use thanks to the absence of engine shutdowns and restarts. In fully open throttle shifting, typical of track use, the DQS strategy is refined with an evolution of the torque return phase that guarantees more stability to the bike and a more homogeneous and therefore more profitable thrust in lap time. Finally, these electronic changes are joined by the update of the cooling fan control strategy, able to offer better management of operating temperatures and greater thermal comfort for the rider already at the speeds typical of road use.

On the new Streetfighter V4, the chassis also follows the evolution of the Panigale V4 family to offer enthusiasts improvements in stability, front-end feeling and driving safety. The chassis includes Front Frame and single-sided swingarm, both in aluminum, with upside-down fork and mechanically adjustable shock absorber on the V4 version. The Streetfighter V4 S mounts instead semi-active Öhlins suspension (NIX30 upside-down 43 mm fork and TTX36 shock absorber) with SmartEC 2.0 interface , gaining in versatility, effectiveness and immediacy in the development. Furthermore, on the V4 S version, the i rims are Marchesini forged in aluminum alloy with important benefits in terms of agility when changing direction and responsiveness in acceleration and braking thanks to the reduction of unsprung masses.

As on the Panigale V4, the swingarm pivot of the Streetfighter V4 2023 is positioned 4 mm higher, increasing the anti-squat action that helps the rider thanks to greater stability, precision and the ability to maintain the trajectory when exiting. cornering and, in general, in all acceleration situations. The weight distribution also moves towards the front, loading it more and therefore increasing precision and speed in insertion. Finally, ergonomics benefits from the new shape of the fuel tank, whose shape offers greater support to the rider during braking and driving. The curb weight of the Streetfighter V4 S 2023 stands at 197.5 kg. The 1,103 cm Desmosedici Stradale 3 capable of delivering 208 hp at 13,000 rpm and 123 Nmin the Euro-5 configuration, the calibration has been revised to match the larger diameter of the silencer outlet, introduced in order to reduce the exhaust back pressure. In addition, on the right side there is the clutch cover of the Panigale V4, which allows you to easily mount the dry clutch and the clutch cover protection.