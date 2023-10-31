A small drop for Ducati in the third quarter of 2023, with the Borgo Panigale brand recording 47,867 motorcycles sold, equal to a 4% decrease compared to the same period in 2022 when registrations were 49,858. The Bolognese brand nevertheless managed to remain stable on the main markets, with growth of 2% in Italy and the United States, where it closed the quarter with 8,474 motorbikes and 6,704 motorbikes respectively.

Good in Germany, decline in China

Also Germanywhich represents the third market for the Company, it is positive with a +1% (5,764 motorcycles). In the same period, China – the sixth largest market for the Company – sees a significant decline, with 46% (2,201 motorcycles) fewer deliveries compared to the same period in 2022.

Ducati’s analysis

“Ducati has never been so strong and appreciated in the world: in the first nine months of the year we stabilized our results in the main markets thanks to a range made up of sophisticated and highly technological products. Added to this is the proposal of limited, prestigious and unique models such as Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini and Panigale V4 2022 World Champion Replica, which have achieved incredible success among our enthusiasts” he has declared Francesco Milicia, VP Global Sales and After Sales of Ducati. “Due to a complex market situation, we are currently experiencing a decline in sales in China, a country where Ducati is much loved and where we have a wonderful community of enthusiasts. We have already developed a comprehensive action plan that takes into account the specific situation and we will continue to closely monitor the market, with the aim of returning it to past results.”

The most popular Ducati motorcycles

The model most requested by enthusiasts was the Multistrada V4 in all its variants, with 8,680 units delivered worldwide between January and September 2023. All models based on the V4 engine, be it Desmosedici Stradale or V4 Granturismo, have met with great success. For example, deliveries of the Panigale V4 grew by 22% compared to the previous year. The Ducati super sports bike, which in the Panigale V4 R version recently confirmed itself as the best production-derived motorcycle in the WorldSBK Championship, winning the title for the second consecutive year “Triple Crown” with the Drivers, Constructors and Team titles, is the one that benefits most of all from the continuous exchange of know-how from the track to series models, allowing Ducati to offer its enthusiasts highly technological motorcycles with exciting performance. Also the Diavel V4, presented at the end of 2022, has received the approval of Ducatisti with 2,417 motorcycles delivered worldwide. Precisely this model was the protagonist of the “Diavel V4 Design Night“, events that from Amsterdam to New York up to Paris, Brussels, London, Kyoto and Shanghai, have allowed us to focus attention on Ducati design in particular on that of a model that has become an authentic style icon over the years.