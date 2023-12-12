Focus on the maintenance of Ducati motorcycles by the Borgo Panigale company which offers customers a special promotion to take care of their two wheels. In fact, the Bolognese brand offers the Ducati Seasonal Check-Up formula which until 10 March 2024 offers the possibility of carrying out ordinary and extraordinary maintenance operations while benefiting from a 20% reduction on the price of original spare parts.

The Ducati promotion

The promotion is valid at the network of dealers, services and Ducati points participating in the initiative and is aimed at all owners of Ducati motorcycles registered since 1 January 2011. For the occasion, Ducatisti will be able to take advantage of a check on the state of wear of their tires and get advice on the most suitable Pirelli tread for their bike.

The advantages for Ducatisti

By joining the promotion, the Ducatista will also be able to take advantage, if they do not have it, of one year of ACI-Global roadside assistance to be able to travel in Europe, in the company of their Ducati, in complete peace of mind. The initiative is promoted with the support of the Ducati assistance network through the participating Services and Points and is subject to a limited quantity with regards to the activation of roadside assistance.

Ordinary and extraordinary maintenance for Ducatis

There are numerous original Ducati spare parts on which it will be possible to enjoy the advantage provided by the initiative, both for ordinary maintenance of oil filter, air filter, spark plugs, timing belts, fork oil, brake oil and for extraordinary maintenance regarding brake pads, brake discs, final transmission kit, fork oil seals, clutch disc set.