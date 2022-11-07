Ride by wire, riding mode and bi-directional quickshifter raise the level of electronics, while the high standard of personality results in a revisited but not distorted design, in full Ducati Scrambler style. Prices? It starts from 10,690 euros for the Icon and 12,390 for the Full Throttle and Nightshift

The seventh and final episode of the Ducati World Première web series 2023 is dedicated to the Scrambler family. The new generation amplifies the concepts embraced by the Scrambler universe, made up of freedom, fun and contemporary expression. All in the continuity of a project that has seen, in seven years, more than 100,000 units delivered thanks to the qualities of essentiality, ease of driving and personality on the road. The identikit remains that of a scrambler in name and in fact: Desmodue twin-cylinder air-cooled engine, trellis frame, wide handlebar, low center of gravity and modern style. The result is a Scrambler that is done in three: Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. Three bikes with different styles, united by a relaxed riding position and low weight. The forecast is to see the three versions at dealerships starting March 2023. The prices? It takes 10,690 euros for the Icon and 12,390 for the Full Throttle and Nightshift.

Ducati Scrambler: the design – The new Scrambler family maintains the iconic design by evolving the distinctive elements in a contemporary key. The DRL, recognizable thanks to the four circular sectors, tapers and becomes sharper to have a more modern and elegant cut. The projector, now full Led, maintains the iconic “X”, redesigned and applied to the outside for an even more marked style. The style of the full LED rear light also evolves while maintaining the classic and recognizable semicircle shape. The steel tank has been redesigned and equipped with an interchangeable cover which, together with the mudguards and the details on the headlight, provides the color to the bike and allows for easy and quick customization. The elegant anodized aluminum covers placed under the tank complete the renewed design of the front of the bike. The new instrumentation with 4.3 ”color TFT screen and dedicated HMI makes the Scrambler more modern, integrating with the style of the bike in the shapes and display of information. The two-cylinder Desmodue engine is equipped with new clutch and alternator covers characterized by the style of the “X”. Finally, the exhaust has more essential lines and the turn of the manifolds leaves the engine completely exposed. See also First taste of Formula 1 2022: the new Red Bull will be called RB18

Ducati Scrambler: weight loss diet – The new generation of the Scrambler family has also been renewed in the technical contents and lightened by 4 kg, thus obtaining a more manageable and easy to ride bike capable of reaching up to 169 kg. The chassis is all new and contributes significantly to the overall weight reduction. The frame remains trellis, but is updated and lightened. The swingarm is new and is now paired with a repositioned shock absorber in the center of the bike. The engine has also been subject to interventions that have reduced its weight. Finally, for a sportier feel, the rear subframe is now separated from the main frame. Driving improvements also come from a slightly increased steering angle which contributes to ease of use in both maneuvering and urban traffic. The rims with new shapes confirm the measures of 18 and 17 inches respectively at the front and at the rear.

Ducati Scrambler: engine and electronics – The Desmodue, a distinctive element of the Scrambler, has been modernized in its contents, weighs about 2.5 kg less than the previous generation and has been equipped with a new eight-disc clutch, which is softer in operation. Not only that, it is also more compact, which has made it possible to reduce the lateral dimensions of the relative lid, thus offering more space for the rider’s foot. The new Scrambler promises even more fun and safety thanks to the introduction of ride-by-wire throttle management. This solution makes the engine response always prompt, progressive and easy to manage at all revs. In addition, it allows the adoption of Ducati Traction Control and to have two riding modes: Road and Wet. The latter, designed specifically for driving on wet surfaces, offers a smoother throttle response and a traction control calibration more oriented towards stability and safety. The standard equipment is completed by Abs Cornering. Thanks to the arrival of the ride by wire, the new generation of Desmodue has the possibility to mount the bidirectional quickshifter, provided as standard equipment on the Full Throttle and available as an accessory on the rest of the range. The air-cooled two-cylinder two-valve engine confirms the 803 cc displacement and the maximum power of 73 hp, but is also available in the 35 kW version for A2 license holders. See also Argentina fights, comes back and qualifies for the Women's World Cup

Ducati Scrambler Icon – The new tank is the element that gives shape to the concept of personalization. The colored portion, in fact, is a cover that can be replaced, as can the fenders, the tags on the rims and the small covers of the front projector. The three standard colors (’62 Yellow, Thrilling Black and Ducati Red) are joined by another six, available as an accessory kit, for a total of nine liveries. Among the available colors we find the Rio Celeste which represents one of the clearest and most vivid colors of the Scrambler chromatic scale. Or Jade Green inspired by jade, distinguished by a soft sheen, or Velvet Red. Ducati Scrambler Icon is characterized by a revised handlebar, lower and closer to the rider, which allows you to have greater control over the bike. The saddle has been redesigned, with a more tapered and streamlined trend. The design of this new generation of Icon is completed by black underseat panels with Scrambler graphics.

Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle – Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle is the sportiest proposal in the Scrambler 2023 range and is inspired by the US Flat Track competitions on dirt ovals. The side number plates show the number 62 (1962 was the year of the debut of the first Ducati Scrambler) in perfect Tracker style and, together with the sump guard, define a decidedly more aggressive aesthetic for those who do not want to go unnoticed. The sporty character is underlined by the dedicated livery in Red GP19 / Dark Stealth and by the black finish of the exhaust heat shields and the front side covers. The equipment is completed by a shorter front fender, a tail without the rear fender, the red tags on the alloy wheels, the approved Termignoni silencer, the Ducati Performance LED indicators and the standard bidirectional quickshifter. Also available as an accessory is the Rosso GP19 saddle cover, which gives the bike a single-seater look. Even the driving position, thanks to a lower handlebar and variable section compared to that of the Scrambler Icon, changes and becomes sportier. See also Sports policy: an intertwining of great victories and governance conflicts

Ducati Scrambler Nightshift – The most elegant of the proposals in the Scrambler 2023 range is the Nightshift, characterized by more classic and refined details, such as the saddle, in the Cafè Racer style, stitched and in the dark leather shade, or the alternation of glossy and matt surfaces. Scrambler Nightshift, like Full Throttle, is characterized by the side number plates, the minimal front fender, the absence of the rear fender, the black finishes for the aluminum aesthetic details, as well as the compact LED direction indicators. The Nebula Blue coloring and the spoked wheels, now completely black, make this version decidedly sophisticated in terms of aesthetics which is completed with a variable section handlebar with a flat shape and café racer-style mirrors.