The gentleman in red

Luigi Dall'Igna, General Director of Ducati Corse, is the great target of the rival manufacturers of the Borgo Panigale company. KTM and Honda tried to snatch the Venetian technician from Ducati, but the chances that Dall'Igna will embark on a new adventure after having brought the red two-wheeler back to the Olympus of speed motorcycling are close to zero.

Interviewed by Tuttosport Luigi Dall'Igna said: “No to Honda? Getting this far was difficult, and leaving everything now when the results are starting to materialize It seemed like a stupid thing to do. And then in Ducati there is a wonderful group of people who are wonderful to work with.”

The Ducati test rider, Michele Pirro (engaged in these Sepang tests after the shakedown astride the Ducati Pramac to replace the unavailable Franco Morbidelli), underlined that it would not be easy for Dall'Igna to change his life at this point in his career: “I don't think Gigi wants to change – Pirro's words reported in today's edition of Corriere dello Sport – at a certain age it is difficult to start again with new challenges and adapting to the Japanese is not immediate. And in Ducati the human aspect made the difference.”

In 2024, Honda and Yamaha have been put in a position to recover through concessions which will allow – among other 'advantages' – the Japanese manufacturers to develop the engine during the season. Ducati had already introduced a 'step' engine on the GP-24s at Valencia and at Sepang one arrived new hull already tested yesterday by Jorge Martin.