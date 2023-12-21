Registrations open for Ducati Riding Experience for the 2024 season. Enthusiasts will be able to enjoy a few days riding the Borgo Panigale bikes, guided by the brand's instructors and will also have the opportunity to meet some of the Red's champions. The program was born in 2003 and has since managed to gather 30,000 participants.

The stages

All the information and details for registering for the 2024 events are available on the dedicated section of the official Ducati website, which confirms the innovations successfully introduced last season. The DRE Road and DRE Rookie stages will take place at the Modena Autodrome on the weekends of 18-19 May. Appointments with the DRE Racetrack (which include i “One to One” programs) are two and will be held on 18-19 June and 25-26 September on the asphalt of the World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Misano. The DRE Track Warm Up is scheduled for the weekend of 14-15 September at the Modena Autodrome.

The Ducati Riding Experience program

The DRE Track Warm Up is proposed with a specific focus on motorcyclists who wish to learn the basics of riding between curbs. The format begins with a theoretical briefing held by Technical Director Dario Marchetti, focused on correct riding position, braking, acceleration and riding technique, at the end of which the participants will immediately carry out a series of exercises in the paddock. The subsequent training on the track is divided into five sessions, the first of which is a reconnaissance lap to become familiar with the track by driving one of the models provided by the DRE Road. The following four sessions are instead carried out with the Panigale V2, the ideal Ducati for the track debut. A specialized instructor will provide advice before each round, which will be followed by a dedicated debrief at the end of each one. The DRE Racetrack remains the reference for those who already have experience in riding on the track, but wish to hone their skills and experience the thrill of riding a Ducati on the MotoGP circuits. Teaching, fun and adrenaline come together in different courses depending on the level of experience: Track Evo, Track Evo2 and Track Master. The Ducati Panigale family is the great protagonist of this program, with Panigale V2 for Track Evo courses, Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary for Track Evo2 e Panigale V4 S for the Track Master. The Track Master, in particular, is also proposing its winning formula in the 2024 season, which relies on expert pilots as instructors, on the use of Action Cam and DDA data acquisition, and above all on a ratio of two students for each instructor , in order to offer participants even more complete and dedicated support.

Individual paths

“One to One” courses are also planned within the DRE Racetrack stages, which are aimed at those looking for an exclusive experience from every point of view. The direct relationship with the instructor, the individual position in the garage, the Open Pit access and the debrief after each session guarantee a true professional experience for drivers of all levels in a day to be lived completely in the name of one's passion for the track. The “One to One” modes designed for the most loyal Ducatisti include three proposals. By choosing the former, enthusiasts will be able to experience an incredible day as an official rider on the bike Panigale V4 S. With the other two experiences Ducati raises the level even further by offering an even more exclusive program that will allow you to experience a dream day riding the new Panigale V4 Rthe most sophisticated and powerful road super sports bike in the world (240.5 HP at 15,500 rpm, with limiter in sixth gear at 16,500), or the motorcycle that embodies all the engineering excellence and cutting-edge technology of the Borgo Panigale company: there Ducati Superleggera V4. By taking part in these three experiences, participants will also be able to enjoy an educational session as passengers of a qualified DRE instructor, who will carry out laps on the track in order to indicate the correct trajectories to take, the braking and acceleration points and the different techniques driving. The team of instructors can boast, among others, professional pilots such as Michele Pirro, Karel Abraham, Alex De Angelis, Lorenzo Zanetti And Franco Battainicoordinated by the Technical Director Dario Marchetti.

On the track in Modena

The appointment at the Modena Autodrome with DRE Road and DRE Rookie is also confirmed for the 2024 season. The DRE Road is the riding course designed and developed for all types of motorcyclists: both for those who wish to improve their riding level with the support of DRE instructors, but also for all those who wish to test the technological features of the numerous models in the Ducati range available in this program (including some of the most anticipated innovations of 2024, such as DesertX Rally and the Hypermotard 698 Mono). The DRE Rookie is dedicated exclusively to young motorcyclists aged 18 to 24 with an A2 licence who ride depowered motorbikes, with cutting-edge teaching aimed at learning riding techniques that can help participants express their potential as riders.