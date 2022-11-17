The very first time we got to drive a Lupo 3L, we were very impressed. A three liter engine in a Lupo!? That had to be a beast. But no, 3L stood for how much fuel the thing consumed per 100 kilometers. So react with appropriate enthusiasm when you hear that this Vespa GTV has a 300 HPE (High Performance Engine).

The 300 HPE produces 23.8 hp, making it the most powerful Vespa ever. The 278-cc engine is a single-cylinder, as you are used to. According to the scooter brand, the new GTV is ‘the most authentic sporty Vespa ever’. The thing even has ABS, traction control and perforated front and rear brake discs.

You can recognize the most powerful Vespa ever by the headlight on the fender, the matt black five-spoke rims and the color ‘Beige Avvolgente Opaco’ with orange accents. Furthermore, the thing has a fully digital set of instruments and handles that are ‘obviously inspired by the racing world’. Of course you had seen that for a long time.