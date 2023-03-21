Ducati and Shell together again

A few days before the start of the 2023 MotoGP season, Ducati Racing is approaching the Portuguese Grand Prix with the extension of a historic partnership: the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has in fact formalized the renewal of the technical collaboration with Shellwhich will continue until 2027. The handshake between the two realities came at one of the Italian team’s moments of maximum splendor in terms of results, both in MotoGP and in other international categories such as Superbike.

The objectives

It was precisely in the latter that the ‘marriage’ between Shell and Ducati took shape in 1999, which was definitively completed four years later also in MotoGP. Twenty-four years after the first signature, the Desmosedici GP and the V4 R can now count on a special formulation of Shell V-Power fuel and a customized blend of Shell Advance engine oil, with Shell PurePlus technology. The multi-year renewal also comes in anticipation of the MotoGP world championship 2024with the new regulation imposing the use of the 40% non-fossil fuelbefore switching to synthetic fuel business suit right in 2027. The agreement between Ducati and Shell also includes the development of transmissions for electric motorcycles, both competitive and road.

Ducati Corse’s comment

The renewal was thus welcomed and commented by Paul CiabattiDucati Corse Sporting Director: “It is a source of great satisfaction for us to be able to announce the extension of the multi-year agreement between Ducati and Shell until 2027. Last year was the most successful season for Ducati Corse since our partnership began in 1999. Technique with Shell in the fuels and lubricants industry, and we are delighted to be entering a third decade of partnership with them. It is also thanks to the fundamental contribution of technically advanced partners such as Shell that Ducati is able to achieve success in such technically demanding championships as MotoGP and WorldSBK, where every little detail of performance counts. Thanks to their strong support, we are confident that we can continue to achieve excellent results in the future as well.”

Shell’s reply

Words that have been added to those of Sabrina Qu, Vice President Global Lubricants Marketing of Shell: “The extension of our technical partnership with Ducati until 2027 demonstrates our commitment to the Ducati Corse team in providing them with technical support as MotoGP moves towards a more sustainable future. Motorsport is the quintessential test bed for our technology, providing Shell with valuable insights into the performance of our products, while also allowing us to test formulations in line with both Shell’s and Ducati’s future sustainability ambitions. This, in turn, will continue to benefit Shell Advance and Ducati customers around the world, both on the track and on the road, as the Technical Partnership continues to develop.”