Ducati collects another market record. In fact, the Borgo Panigale house has recorded a new sales record in the first six months of 2023, growing further in this semester compared to the same period last year. The Bolognese brand sold 34,976 motorcycles, thus recording a 5% growth.

Italy is the first market for Ducati

Italy is still the first market for Ducati, with the Borgo Panigale brand which closed the half-year in our country with 6,639 motorcycles delivered and a 10% growth compared to last year. The United States represents the second most important market for the Company with 4,505 motorcycles, which corresponds to a growth of 11% compared to 2022. Germany is in third position, with a growth of 13% and 4,217 motorcycles delivered.

Multistrada queen of sales

The most popular bike in the ever-widening Ducati range is the Multistrada V4 in all its versions, with 6,382 units delivered worldwide between January and June 2023. Ducati’s sporty naked par excellence, the Monster, is in second place with 4,299 bikes delivered worldwide, while the Scrambler Ducati 800 family with 3,581 bikes is in third place.

The news for the Ducati range

For 2024 Ducati has already presented five new colors for the bikes in the range. Enthusiasts can choose their SuperSport 950 S in the Stripe Livery which alternates between white, gray and red, accentuating the sporty elegance of the bike. The Monster is now even more refined and contemporary thanks to the new Iceberg White livery, while the Hypermotard 950 RVE is updated with the new Graffiti Livery Evo look inspired by street art which makes Ducati’s fun bike par excellence even more modern. Audacity meets performance on the Panigale V2 with the new Black on Black Livery, while the pleasure of experiencing the thrill of travel every day finds a new sporting attitude on the Multistrada V2 S with the Thrilling Black & Street Gray colourway.