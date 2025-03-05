Iván Bolaño Doforno Barcelona 03/04/2025



It is one of the most impressive motorcycles in the market. Of lush lines, with all the latest technology and mountains of benefits, the XDIAVEL is one of the most personal works of the Italian house.

In the dealers for a few years, next to the Diavel to dry version, it has always been synonymous with maximum exclusivity within reach of only a handful of customers. By 2025, the Burgo Panigale factory enhances that profile equipping it with the same propeller as other house models recently released, that is, V4 Granturismo, replacing the previous V2.

It is a motor -derived mechanic that is characterized by its counter -basshering crankshaft technology (reduces the gyroscopic effect and increases agility) and by figures that promise a lot

To move a 229 kg motorcycle without gasoline -6 kg less and one of the lowest in the category. The result is a brutal thrust every time the pilot screws the gas fist, characterized by a linear delivery from low revolutions and in any march.









The acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h is achieved in less than 3 seconds. It also has a system that disconnects the two rear cylinders, both stopped and low revolutions, which allows the engine to function as a bicylindrical or as tetracyclining and reduce consumption.

Another change regarding the previous generation is that the driving position has been redefined so that the user enjoys with greater comfort of their trips. The seat, very accessible thanks to its 770 mm high, is more spacious (+30% in width,+50% in length) and comfortable (+25 mm thick), and with serial handles. The handlebar is closer to the driver and the strokes have been advanced, allowing even a more cruiser posture. The rear suspension has a larger 25 mm route.

Continuing with the cycle part, the new aluminum chassis that replaces the anterior steel multitubular, the main cause of weight reduction, anchor to the characteristic rear monobrazo, where one of the most striking elements of this model stands out: the large rear tire of 240/45. Equipa an inverted fork with 50 mm bars and a monoamortiguador displaced to the left side in horizontal arrangement, both totally adjustable. The front brake has two tremendous 330 mm albums, bitten by Brembo Stylema tweezers, and the rear is 265 mm.

The rest of the equipment and electronics is of the highest level, as it offers three power modes and four driving modes (Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet), thanks to which the pilot can adapt the delivery of the engine and the intervention of the driving assistance systems – Ducati Traction Control in Cornering version, Ducati Wheelie Control and ABS Cornering – to the situation already their preferences of the moment. It also has cruise control, the rapid change Ducati Quick Shift Up/Down, derived from the new Panigale V4, and the Launch Control. All these functions are managed through the new TFT instrument in color of 6.9 «with connectivity.

The new Ducati XDiavel V4 2025 is available in two finishes, Black Black Lava and Red Burning Red, at a price of € 32,290.