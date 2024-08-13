World Cup increasingly red

Waiting to start in Austria ‘second round’ of the 2024 season, with ten rounds still to be played after the ten already archived so far, the Ducati house top management they can sit comfortably in the offices of Borgo Panigale and count the numbers with the abacus number of records they are breaking GP after GP.

The latest one, which arrived at Silverstone, is one of those destined to remain etched in the history books for a long time, also because the riders of the eight Desmosedicis on the track this year can still improve on it.: never in the history of the MotoGP has a single manufacturer managed to monopolise the podium for seven consecutive Grand PrixDucati did it, having scored 21 consecutive podiums with its riders without interruption between Jerez and the British GP.

Triplets in sequence

Scary and embarrassing numbers for the competition, which this year should have gotten closer to the top and instead has been sent even further back than it was last year, as the cold but effective numbers in the rankings testify. In this infinite sequence of triplets Pecco Bagnaia’s seven consecutive podiums (with five victories) obviously stand out, followed by Martin’s five (one victory), Marc Marquez’s four and Bastianini’s three (with one victory). Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez complete the streak, both with one podium in these ‘magnificent seven’ GPs.

As if that wasn’t enough in these last seven races only once, in Barcelona, ​​did Ducati not get at least a poker in the first four positions. The Catalan round was also the only one of the last seven in which a Borgo Panigale bike did not also win the Sprint race. In that case, Aleix Espargaró, on Aprilia, prevailed. After the defeat in Austin in mid-April – precisely at the hands of Aprilia – Ducati has returned to dominate the competition with even more force, leaving only a few crumbs on the table for its opponents.