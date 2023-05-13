Immediately controversy

The first race of the Le Mans weekend, won by Jorge Martin, immediately sparked controversy and tension between the riders and in the pits of the various manufacturers. Once again, the decisions of the Safety Commission are in the crosshairs, never so in the eye of the storm as in this start of 2023.

The precedent of Jerez

After the events in Jerez, when Pecco Bagnaia was forced by the marshals to cede a position to Jack Miller in the race for an overtaking considered too aggressive, it seemed that the ‘judges’ of the premier class had definitively decided to ban overtaking with contact, penalizing in a similar way who should carry them out.

Little coherence

In today’s Sprint race, however, the top management of Ducati complained about the use of double standards. In fact, Marc Marquez was not penalized for a rather decisive overtaking of Bagnaia himself. In reality everyone, including the Piedmontese centaur, agreed that the maneuver had been tough but ‘honest’. The problem, however, is the precedent that was created and the risk now is that of yet another demonstration of lack of consistency on the part of those who have to guarantee the regularity of matches and the championship.

Tardozzi’s rage

“I haven’t seen the images yet – the Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi thundered into the Sky microphones – but the first thing Pecco said was that he doesn’t understand why the Safety Commission decided with the marshals that in the event of contact had to give up the position and here, with Marquez, it didn’t happen. For us it is a racing incident – ​​the Italian manager thundered again. but if the commissioners say that this type of contact must be sanctioned, then it must be done ”.