The approach march of the Ducati MotoE Racing Department continues in view of the tests at the beginning of March. The 23 units destined for the team and organization are under construction in Borgo Panigale. Domenicali: “Historic moment for the company”

Everything is ready for the debut of the Ducati V21Ls in the MotoE world championship. While awaiting the official tests, scheduled for 6, 7 and 8 March in Jerez and 3, 4 and 5 April at the Montmelò circuit in Barcelona, ​​the Borgo Panigale company has announced the start of production for the electric prototypes which, in 2023, they will animate the respective category of the world championship series. A total of 23 specimens will be produced, of which 18 intended for teams and pilots and 5 which will be made available to the organization. Each unit is assembled directly by the expert technicians of the Ducati MotoE Racing Department with the same procedure, precision and attention to detail that characterizes the creation of a MotoGP bike.

eight races for the motoe world championship — The first official test, carried out by Michele Pirro at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, dates back to December 2021. Since then, the Borgo Panigale company has constantly continued the development of the V21L, the electric prototype that manages to combine the spirit of Ducati with the latest technologies. Indeed, the MotoE of the redhead represents the union of the racing world with mass production, for a model that marks the debut of the Emilia-based company in the electric sports motorcycle segment. Then, Michele Pirro, Alex De Angelis and Chaz Davies also got on the saddle of this prototype for an in-depth test phase. The next step will be the official debut in a championship divided into eight events, with two races per weekend (both on Saturdays) scheduled for the French Grands Prix (13 May), Mugello (on the weekend of 11 June) , Sachsenring (June 17), Assen (June 25), Silverstone (August 5), Red Bull Ring (August 20), Catalunya (September 2) and Misano (September 10).

the satisfaction of Sundays — "The start of production of the Ducati MotoE is a historic moment for our company – says Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Corse – which, with this project, is studying in depth the technologies of the future of the world of two wheels. of important experimentation, in which we are investing to build know-how, to be ready if and when battery technology were to allow the creation of a truly exciting road electric motorcycle and which therefore has the weight, performance and autonomy that enthusiasts expect from a Borgo Panigale red. Let's therefore take on this new adventure with the aim of developing the people and skills within the Company to shape what could be the character of a future electric road Ducati. The MotoE project represents for Ducati a decisive step to contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions on the product side, which goes hand in hand with research on cars synthetic fuels (eFuel) which make it possible to eliminate the total CO2 emissions of internal combustion engines. Environmental sustainability is an aspect that all individuals and all companies must consider as a priority if the delicate balance of the planet is to be preserved. Ducati is also committed to this at an industrial level and the creation of the new Finishing and Aesthetic Approval area classified as Nearly Zero Energy Building is just the latest example".