The solution of the foldable bike it is always ideal for those who do not want to compromise with the desire to travel through sustainable mobility solutions. So even the traditional motorcycle manufacturers think about how to link themselves to projects of this type, which can anticipate the market trends of tomorrow.

One of them is Ducati: together with MT Distribution he presented the MG-20 model, the first folding e-bike in magnesium of the Ducati Urban e-Mobility line. According to the Borgo Panigale house, “the MG-20 is agile and light, with a sporty character that is underlined by the distinctive design of the frame, characterized by a fluid and aerodynamic profile, and by the strong lines of the six-spoke wheels, both made with die-casting“.

Frame, forks and rims are made of magnesium, a material that ensures lightness and solidity. The small size of the wheels (20 “x 2.125”) should contribute to a certain ease of movement in urban areas, given that they are a footprint that should not be underestimated when it comes to folding vehicles. The e-bike is equipped with a 250W rear motor able to recognize the road conditions, the slope and the force used in pedaling, providing the appropriate level of assistance depending on the driving mode selected. The battery is from Samsung, 36V (10.5Ah, 378Wh): it is integrated into the frame and can be extracted for more convenient charging. A full charge allows you to travel up to 50 km, at a maximum speed of 25km / h, as per regulations.

The management of the main functions, such as turning on the lights and selecting between three levels of assistance (12-18-25 km / h), takes place via a waterproof LCD display. The front LED headlight and the reflective bands are fundamental elements for a safe ride even in dark conditions. Like other Ducati Urban e-Mobility products, the purchase of the MG-20 folding e-bike includes one year of AXA Family Protection insurance. MG-20 will be available starting July 2021 at dealerships and in the official Ducati e-shop, as well as in specialized consumer electronics stores.