Make your bike unique through customization is an opportunity for many Ducatisti they deal with passion and competence. The accessories contained in the Ducati Performance catalog are made by Ducati precisely with the ultimate goal of providing its fans with the opportunity to show off the best side of their bike through products that possess the values ​​of quality and great attention to detail that characterize the brand globally.

Every Ducati Performance accessory it is an integral part of the motorcycle project for which it was designed and in fact the process that leads to its realization follows the same complex and rigorous steps that are faced in Borgo Panigale during the development of a new motorcycle. The accessories available are many and can be viewed in the dedicated section of the site and through the online configurator, which allows you to create the Ducati of your dreams and contact the nearest dealer directly to order the items. The birth of Ducati Performance accessories takes place in parallel with that of Ducati model for which they are created. The development phases are the same that the designers go through when studying the design of a new motorcycle: it starts with a pencil and a sheet of paper with some hand-made sketches, which are then scanned and retouched on the computer. After choosing the best proposal, this is mathematized, often also through the use of 3D printing, and then the “clinic model” (a life-size mold) is created so that it can be mounted on the bike to verify its quality. and aesthetics and, once final approval has been received, we can proceed with its industrialization.

The timing required to develop a Ducati Performance accessory varies according to its use. In the case of the side bags, which are integrated directly on the bike and for this reason undergo further technical and stylistic reflections, the manufacturing process is complex and meticulous and the creation of the mold by the supplier alone can take several months. For other components, on the other hand, such as elements made from solid aluminum, production times are a few weeks. The example of the side cases is also useful for understanding the attention and control that precede the industrialization of a Ducati Performance accessory. After the approval of the style, in fact, the bags undergo a series of tests in terms of strength, waterproofing and durability, carried out in collaboration with the R&D department. Only afterwards do long dynamic tests begin, which lead the accessories to simulate the different uses that they will be able to face in everyday life. Ducati Performance accessories are made in collaboration with important companies established in the sector to achieve the best possible level of functionality and aesthetics. The collaboration with Akrapovič, for example, has led to the creation of two co-branded accessories dedicated exclusively to the Multistrada V4, to further enhance the sporty character of the bike: a racing-derived exhaust unit and an approved silencer. Both components have a unique design that fits perfectly with the lines of the Multistrada V4.