Francesco Bagnaia 2022 MotoGP World Champion. This is how the racing dream of the 25-year-old from Turin of Ducati comes true, already a strong candidate to win the title before Valencia Grand Prix and climbed to the top of the world today after a long and exciting challenge with Fabio Quartararo, who thus loses the title of reigning champion in favor of number 63. Between falls, podiums, victories and an exceptional comeback, Bagnaia becomes the first Italian to graduating champion in MotoGP since the days of Valentino Rossiwhich obtained its sixth and last title in this specific category (ie the one following the 500) in 2009. At the same time, Pecco he also broke the affirmation fast Ducati in the drivers’ championship, which had been missing for 15 years; the last one who succeeded in this feat was the Australian Casey Stonerwho celebrated his feat in 2007.

A real double for Italy in the premier class of the MotoGP, made possible by the efficiency of the Desmosedici from Borgo Panigale and the Piedmontese talent born in 1997, which thus reaches the highest point of his career after other important statements in his adventure sports, from the minor categories to the top of the World Championship. Born in Turin on January 14, his first absolute successes are curiously linked to those of Rossi, considered a true idol by many two-wheel enthusiasts, from the very young to the adults. While the Doctor wins the world championship for the last time in the aforementioned 2009Bagnaia captures his first major triumph in the MiniGPgraduating European champion just that year. In the immediately following seasons, Pecco he manages to get noticed in other categories too, without however closing as a leader: he still ends up in the top-3 both in the Mediterranean 125 PreGP championship and in the Spanish speed championship, making himself noticed in the 125 and Moto3 class.

It is these results that push Bagnaia to make his debut in World championship in 2013obviously in the category Moto3. The then 16 year old begins to gain experience with the FTR Moto of the San Carlo Italia team, closing for the first and only time so far without any points in the general classification. Passed to Sky Racing Team VR46 in 2014, he realized the dream of entering the nursery of Valentino Rossi’s team, reaching the points area several times while dealing with an injury to the right radio in the middle of the season that forced him not to take part in two GPs, in the Netherlands and Germany . However, his progress is evident in the 2015-2016 two-year period, spent riding the Mahindra: in the first year he obtained his first podium career in French GP, where it ends in 3rd place on the Le Mans circuit, and then establishes itself the following season, this time on the historic track of Assen. A second victory in Malaysia, and four other podiums (including that of Mugello) convince the Sky Racing Team VR46 to bet on him again for the Moto2 in 2017. A choice that will prove to be spot on, especially for the outcome of the world championship 2018: with eight total victories and three other podiums, Bagnaia graduated world champion for the first timewith the success in Moto2 that opens the doors to the MotoGP for the 2019for the first time pushed by the engine Ducatibut as standard bearer of the team Pramac.

The first two seasons at the top of the World Championship, however, are not at all positive for the Piedmontese, forced to miss four GPs overall due to two different fractures. In the two-year period 2019-2020, Bagnaia fails to go beyond the 15th place in the world championship standings, however climbing for the first time on the podium in the GP of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera in 2020, with a 2nd place obtained in the home race. Also thanks to this performance, Pecco passes to the official team Ducati in 2021immediately conquering the pole position on his debut in Qatar. However, you will have to wait for proof of Aragon to win his first race in MotoGP, which will be followed by three other wins again in Misano, Portugal and Valencia. This brings us to the world championship 2022historic for both Ducati and for the Turin-born career: after a start to the season characterized by five consecutive races away from the podium (including a crash in Qatar), Bagnaia returns to success in Spainmaking a mistake in the next test in France while he was behind the leader Enea Bastianini, his future teammate in 2023. The appointment with the victory then returns once again to Italy, this time at Mugello, only to conclude the Barcelona and Sachsenring races prematurely. However, the comeback to Fabio Quartararo for world leadership starts brilliantly from Assen, despite the 91 points of delay that separate him from the French, and which make it seemingly impossible to recover. The first of the four consecutive victories arrives in Holland, which will continue up to Misano, then interrupted with 2nd place in Aragon. Despite the fall in Japan, Bagnaia manages to make the most of Quartararo’s double misstep in Thailand and Australia, finishing ahead of him also in Malaysia, but without the arithmetic conditions to be crowned champion. A historic result then matured in the last stage of Valencia, where Francesco Bagnaia reaches the highest peak of a fascinating and rewarding career.