8,000 for Bagnaia at the Unipol Arena

After a triumphal 2023, closed with an amazing hat-trick between MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport, the Ducati greeted his fans at the Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno (Bologna). In front of a packed stadium (8 thousand people crowd the stands) Francesco BagnaiaAlvaro BautistaMarco BezzecchiJorge Martin and Nicolò Bulega commented on a year full of satisfactions: the public was naturally all for “Pecco”, fresh winner of the second MotoGP title, but he also proved to be very sporting towards Martin, proud and fearsome opponent of the Piedmontese throughout the season, despite the statements made the day before against Enea Bastianini on the factory bike.

Bagnaia's words

“You will never get used to this affection. I wanted the title at all costs, I wouldn't have had a hard time accepting a defeat, but every now and then it's right to fall to get back up, you always learn from every lesson and this second part of the championship was a very important lesson. But it was nicer to win with number 1“, commented the Piedmontese, who admitted that the 2023 title was more difficult to achieve than the 2022 one.”In 2024 we will have to fight. However, I returned from the Valencia tests with a toothy smile. 2023 was a difficult year, but perhaps we understood why“.

The boos to Marquez

When the event presenter Guido Meda mentioned how 2024 represents an even more difficult challenge as Marc will arrive in Borgo Panigale Marquez, the public began to boo loudly, a further sign of how the Spaniard must earn the trust and respect of the Ducatista people after the years of rivalry. Bagnaia doesn't make controversies but with his style he sent a clear message to the eight-time world champion: “He will be on the strongest bike there is, but like seven other Ducati riders“. In short, Marquez doesn't scare “Pecco”.

The words of Bautista and Bulega

Also protagonists of the event are Bautista and Bulega, champions in Superbike and Supersport respectively. The two will team up in the next series derivative championship for a season that promises to be spectacular, with many bike changes even among the top teams. According to the class of 1999, “to win you need many things, such as being calm in races and even at home, I didn't understand that at first. But winning with Ducati is really cool“. The two-time Superbike world champion, however, no longer has to prove anything in the series derivatives: “I don't think about the results, but only about the fact that I'm doing what I like most in the world. I'm living my secret dream now, I never want to wake up“.