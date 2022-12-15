Ducati rounds off the celebrations for the double world title conquered in MotoGP and in Superbike. The Rossa di Borgo Panigale has decided to give its centaurs a special double series dedicated to its champions, with two bikes that will bear the brand names of Francesco Pecco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista. It’s about Panigale V4 models inspired by the Desmosedici GP22 and the Panigale V4 R of the World Champions. The Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2022 World Champion Replica and the Panigale V4 Bautista 2022 World Champion Replica will be made in 260 units.

The two special series have the V4 S as their technical basis and are enhanced by liveries of the bikes of Pecco Bagnaia #63 and Álvaro Bautista #19. On the tank will be present the pilot’s autograph affixed in the protected original with a layer of clear varnish. The two bikes, produced in a numbered and limited series, celebrate Ducati’s year of birth in their production numbers. In fact, each series will consist of only 260 specimens, in honor of 1926, the year the Bolognese company was founded. Like the racing bikes that inspire them, the Panigale V4 2022 World Champion Replicas are offered in single-seater configuration only and are enhanced by the steering plate in billet aluminum with laser engraving of the model name, the progressive number and the race number of the two riders . The technical equipment boasts the adoption of the STM-EVO SBK dry clutch with nine discs, the Akrapovič approved silencer (2 kg lighter than the standard one on the Panigale V4), the Brembo braking system embellished with Stylema R calipers and MCS master cylinder with remote adjuster, Rizoma adjustable footpegs machined from billet aluminum and racing Plexiglas.

Other technical details that characterize these special bikes are the heat shield for the rear exhaust manifolds, the alternator cover, the front and rear mudguards and the front brake ducts, all made in carbon fibre. Also in carbon fiber combined with titanium, there is also the cover to protect the single-sided swingarm. Lastly, the series dedicated to Álvaro Bautista #19 features a brushed aluminum tank, like on the more sophisticated versions of the Panigale V4. These special bikes will be delivered to the lucky owners in a packing case with dedicated graphics and will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, a personalized motorcycle cover and the Ducati Data Analyzer+ data acquisition system. Those who want to take advantage of the performance of these two bikes on the circuit can mount the additional accessories supplied, such as the open clutch cover in carbon fiber, the kit for removing the license plate holder and mirrors and the racing tank cap in billet aluminium.