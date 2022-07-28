The Panigale V4 S of the Lenovo Race of Champions, protagonists of the day on Saturday of World Ducati Week 2022, were put on sale online on the afternoon of Monday 25 July. The result was good for Ducati: the bikes were sold in a few hours. These are unique specimens, customized with the racing liveries of the drivers and with the laser engraving on the steering head of the logo with the name of each of them. Selected Ducati customers globally have had priority for this reserved online sale.

In the first minutes after the opening of the system, Jack Miller’s number 43 was sold, followed by the number 63 of Pecco Bagnaia, winner of the race and the number 5 of Johann Zarco. In the following hours all the other bikes were soldbelonging to the rest of the Ducati riders who race in the various world motorcycle championships.







“The Panigale V4 S from Lenovo Race of Champions are unique collector’s items. The global success of the tender has further contributed to the value of the same. We have decided to give priority to our best passionate customers: a way to thank them and to continue to fuel their enthusiasm for our bikes, ”said Francesco Milicia, VP Global Sales & After Sales Ducati. “The choice of online sales was made in line with our strategy of using digital services to extend and improve the experience of Ducatisti and, in this specific case, to give immediate access to everyone at the same time all over the world. The speed with which the bikes were sold confirms that many were connected pending the opening of the platform ”.