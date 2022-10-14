Extremely sporty as befits a Red from Borgo Panigale but equally ready to be put on every day for use on the road: Ducati had promised a new motorcycle in full racing style and was up to the word, presenting in the fourth episode of the Ducati World Première web series la Panigale V4 R, a two-wheeler that embodies all the will of the Bolognese brand to offer its bikers all the experience accumulated on the track and thus enclosed in a bike that can be ridden every day. The road super sports car of the Italian brand is thus getting closer and closer to racing models, thanks to solutions borrowed from both MotoGP and Superbike.

The new Panigale V4 R inherits the livery from the premier class, which integrates the white number plates with the number “1” in evidence. Furthermore, for the first time, the bike will be produced in a numbered series with progressive number and model name shown on the billet aluminum steering head. The heart of the Panigale V4 R is the new Desmosedici Stradale R from 998 cm3an engine capable of reaching a maximum rotation speed of 16,500 rpm in sixth gear (16,000 in other reports) and disburse one maximum power of 218 hp at 15,500 rpm (in Euro-5 configuration), absolute reference values ​​in the panorama of super sports cars of the same displacement. Due to the limiter on the exhaust system to comply with emissions regulations, the engine offers slightly lower performance than the previous version but the maximum potential can still be expressed on the track, by fitting the racing exhaust that allows you to reach 237 hp. A special oil, developed by Shell in collaboration with Ducati Corse. The new performance oil guarantees a reduction of mechanical friction by 10% and leads to a increase in maximum power by a further 3.5 hp, which increases to +4.5 hp at the limiter.

For the first time on a road bike they are used “gun drilled” titanium connecting rods , i.e. drilled longitudinally along the shaft (1.6 mm diameter hole). This solution, allowing the passage of oil from the head to the small end, improves the lubrication of the pin and therefore the reliability in extreme conditions. The pistons of the Desmosedici Stradale R possess a coat characterized by the DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) surface treatment which reduces friction between piston and liner: a solution used in MotoGP and Formula 1 competitions and which is applied for the first time on a road engine. The pistons also have a new geometry that makes them 5 grams lighter (equal to 2% of their weight) thus reducing the forces of inertia, with benefits on reliability. The other interventions involve a more aggressive intake cam profile, characterized in this version by a greater lift (1 mm) and matched to new variable-length horns, shortened by 5 mm in the short configuration. This modification improves breathing at high revs and thus increases the maximum power in the configuration with racing exhaust.

The motorcycle operating parameters can be displayed even more effectively thanks to the new dashboard graphics , which differs in a revised distribution of the functions of the lights outside the screen. The most important change on the Panigale V4 R, already introduced on the V4 S, concerns the interface, which evolves through the insertion of a new Info Modedeveloped by MotoGP riders and named “Track Evo”, which is added to the already existing “Road” and “Track”. To increase agility, rider feeling and grip, the chassis of the Panigale V4 R also follows the evolutionary direction traced by the Panigale V4 / V4 S with the 2022 model, while maintaining the fully mechanical suspension adjustment. At the front the Öhlins NPX25 / 30 pressurized fork increases its travel by 5mm compared to the previous “R” version. This technical choice, combined with a Öhlins TTX36 shock absorber whose wheelbase goes from 312 to 316 mm and with a standard adjustment of the swingarm pivot to the +1 position, increases the rear height by 20 mm. In this way, a higher center of gravity is obtained and therefore greater agility when entering and changing direction. The adoption of a less rigid spring for the shock absorber (from 105 N / mm to 80 N / mm) and a lower ground load on the front due to the lengthening of the fork travel, as well as improving the ability to ” copying ”the asphalt accentuates load transfers by exploiting the greater negative travel of the suspension, increasing grip and feeling when entering corners.