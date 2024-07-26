Ducati raises the bar even higher in terms of supersports and extreme performance thanks to the new Panigale V4, latest evolution of the two-wheeler from Borgo Panigale capable of winning the Superbike World Championship for two consecutive years. The model reinterprets the design, ergonomics and also the technical basis of the previous version with a development that has benefited from the collaboration of the Racing Division of the Bolognese brand.

An advanced engine

The new Ducati Panigale V4 also features some of the technologies used in MotoGPthus representing one of the creations closest to the official Desmosedici GP. The heart of this two-wheeler remains the 90° V4 with desmodromic distribution and counter-rotating crankshaft and Twin Pulse timing, more powerful and lighter than the previous model. Although it shares a lot with the MotoGP engine, the distribution diagram has been revised here, with cams with a different profile and a higher lift value. The alternator and the oil pump are the same ones mounted on the Panigale V4 R, while the gear shift drum is the one used on the Superleggera V4. The variable length intake horns have a greater excursion, with a value of 25 mm in the short configuration (-10 mm) and 80 in the long one (+5 mm). The Desmosedici Stradale unit, Euro5+ approved, delivers 216 HP at 13,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 12.3 Kgm at 11,250 rpm. In track configuration, the bike goes even further, adopting the Ducati Performance racing exhaust by Akrapovič with maximum power rising to 228 HP.

Reduced weight

The new Ducati Panigale V4 weighs only 187 kgtwo less than the previous model, and gains 0.5 HP despite the Euro5+ approval. The aerodynamic refinement work, carried out since the first models, is important: in this case the new fairing reduces aerodynamic resistance by 4% and protects the rider more effectively on a straight line, keeping him in a sort of “bubble” of calm air. The high-efficiency double-profile wings are perfectly integrated with the shapes of the front, maintaining the contribution in terms of downforce unchanged compared to the previous model. The setback of the leading edge of the fairing with respect to the front wheel makes the bike more agile when changing direction at high speedwhile the improved shape of the mudguard and the conveyor upstream of the radiators increases the effectiveness of the cooling system, in particular the oil radiator.

The design of the new Ducati Panigale V4

The design looks to the future but also pays homage to the past given the Ducati Style Center was inspired by the 916. The designers’ aim was to take inspiration from the iconic bike from Borgo Panigale and integrate the ergonomic and aerodynamic choices of the Desmosedici GP, necessary to satisfy the current track riding style. The side view of the new Panigale V4 rediscovers that balance between the front and rear end typical of the 916, with a more horizontal overall setup, more similar to that of the MotoGP bikes of recent years. The unmistakable line of the 916 also served as inspiration for designing the front light cluster, where the assertive look is underlined by the double V-shaped DRL typical of Borgo Panigale sports bikes. Finally, the air intake is now single and central, hidden under the windshield, while the wider and longer tail fairing increases the rider’s habitability.

Top ergonomics

But next to the performances, the quality always plays a fundamental role. comfort And ergonomicswith the new Panigale V4 designed to guarantee maximum control in dynamic riding and integration between rider and bike. The seat-tank unit, thanks to greater habitability, offers greater freedom of longitudinal movement and makes it easier to position yourself in the fairing, also thanks to a deep recess in the upper part that avoids interference with the helmet chin guard. At the same time, the rear area of ​​the tank, combined with the side covers and the shape of the seat, better support the rider during braking, cornering and through curves without limiting body movements in other phases. The rider finds it easier to anchor himself with his knees to counteract deceleration and lean out of the saddle once the bike has entered a curve, reducing the effort on the arms and therefore general fatigue. The footrests have been move 10 mm towards the inside compared to the current Panigale V4, increasing ground clearance and allowing the rider to have his feet and legs positioned more internally, improving aerodynamic penetration.

Advanced cycling

As for the chassis, once again we looked for what could be as close as possible to the MotoGP experience. Ducati Corse requested new stiffness targets for the frame and swingarm so as to be able to exploit the full potential of the new slick tires used in Superbike. Ducati Corse engineers have defined the optimal lateral stiffness to maintain grip at lean angles now exceeding 60°, while at the same time maintaining high longitudinal stiffness values ​​to exploit the engine torque during acceleration and braking power during braking. To this end, the Front Frame has been modified and a new double-sided swingarm has been developed – Ducati Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm – lightweight and with an innovative design, which, thanks to a specific geometry, has allowed the silencer to be positioned under the engine, a unique solution in the world of road supersport bikes. This solution confirms the Ducati approach, based on style, sophistication and performance, capable of overcoming the compromise between style and performance. The new swingarm reduces lateral stiffness (-37% compared to the previous single-sided swingarm) and weight thanks to the two large lightening slots, improving traction when exiting corners and the rider’s feeling during acceleration. The forged swingarm-rear wheel assembly weighs 2.7 kg less than the previous one and is more effective in putting power to the ground. On the Panigale V4 S, the forged aluminium alloy wheels with five tangential spokes, inspired by those of the Desmosedici GP, weigh just 2.95 and 4.15 kg, respectively for the front and rear. The Front Frame is lighter (3.47 kg versus the previous 4.2) and has been re-modulated in terms of stiffness compared to the previous model (-40% lateral). As a result, it offers even more confidence in the bend and is more effective when it comes to grabbing the rope and closing the curve.

Öhlins NPX/TTX Suspension

The Öhlins NPX/TTX suspension The third-generation electronically controlled Panigale V4 S expands its adjustment spectrum, offering more comfortable settings for road use and more effective when riding between the curbs of a circuit. At the same time, the increased speed of the hydraulic valves offers a more precise and accurate response in every riding situation. The new Ducati Panigale V4 is the first motorcycle in the world equipped with Brembo HypureTM front brake calipers. Lighter (-60 grams per pair) and higher-performance, the Brembo HypureTM calipers disperse the heat generated by braking more effectively, offering more consistent performance and therefore greater effectiveness for the rider in seeking out their limits. Another important world premiere is the Race eCBS system, developed by Bosch in collaboration with Ducati. In the levels dedicated to circuit use, the latter is able to activate the rear brake according to strategies that reproduce the techniques of professional riders and therefore experiment with the possibility of delaying the braking point on the track compared to the absence of the system. In particular, the system continues to activate the rear brake even after the front brake is released when entering and going through a curve, as professionals are able to do, using the additional control mounted on the handlebars.

The technologies of Ducati V4 Panigale

The new one is also renewed instrumentationwith a new 6.9” dashboard with 8:3 “aspect ratio” for optimal viewing that does not conflict with the view through the windshield in the fairing position. The protective glass uses Optical Bonding technology to ensure optimal readability on a black background even during the day. Thanks to the size and “wide” form factor of the new dashboard, a series of new parameters can be displayed on one side of the screen: “g-Meter”, which indicates the lateral acceleration value in real time, when leaning, and longitudinal acceleration, when accelerating and braking; “Power&Torque”, which displays the percentage of power and torque delivered at that moment compared to the maximum values ​​available given the gear engaged; “Lean angle”, which shows the instantaneous lean angles accompanied by the level of accelerator opening and pressure applied to the brake. The Info Mode Track can display historical performance in real time. Taking advantage of the GPS systemthe dashboard displays lap times and can manage three split times, which the rider can set using the flash button during the first session. The dashboard displays the split times table, with the T1, T2, or T3 icons indicating the performance achieved in that sector of the track using the same color codes – white, gray, orange, red – used in MotoGP. The Road info mode is very clean, with a prominent circular rev counter, placed in the center and with the gear indicator inside. The left side of the screen is reserved for settings, the navigator, if installed, the music player, smartphone management and optional heated grips, and the various functions available for each of these features. On the right side are the speed, time, water temperature and cruise control, if enabled. The dashboard dynamically changes the distribution of spaces, moving the columns and redistributing the areas, to offer maximum visibility to the functions that are being used at the time, such as the navigator. The new Ducati Panigale will arrive in dealerships starting from September 2024.