A tribute to the most sophisticated twin-cylinder, an ode to a model that from Borgo Panigale has conquered the world. Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition celebrates for the last time one of the most technical engines ever produced, with a limited series of 555 units that will be available in dealerships starting in October.

The epic of the twin-cylinder

This is the end of a journey that began over 30 years ago, the epic of a range of 90° V2 engines with desmodromic distribution and four valves per cylinder. These units have powered models such as the 748, 749, 848, 899 and 959, up to the current Panigale V2. This collector’s Panigale, produced in a limited and numbered series, pays tribute to the Superquadro engine, whose history comes to an end with Nicolò Bulega’s first Supersport world title. The history of the Superquadro, however, begins in 2011, with the 1199 Panigale whose name derives from the high ratio between bore and stroke, which in the 1285 displacement allowed it to deliver an absolute reference maximum power value for a twin-cylinder. This unit has evolved over the years and from here the technicians at Borgo Panigale started to also give life to the smaller displacement versions, first the 898 and then the 955.

New standards

The technical solutions of the Superquadro twin-cylinder have set new standards of refinement and sophistication. The crankcases were made by Vacural casting, with aluminum cylinder liners inserted and equipped with NikaSil coating that allowed the heads to be fixed directly to the crankcases. The head, clutch and oil sump covers were made of magnesium. All this has defined an extremely compact and rigid engine, a stressed element of an innovative chassis based on a new monocoque frame. The desmodromic distribution has seen the adoption of “superfinished” rocker arms and coated with DLC treatment, to reduce friction and increase fatigue resistance. The mixed chain/gear control has set new benchmarks in terms of efficiency and reliability.

A unique engine but not only

With the Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition, the Superquadro adopted is the one with a displacement of 955 cm3 3 suitable for thrilling both on the road and on the track. In this case it delivers 155 HP at 10,750 rpm and with a torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. But it’s not just the engine that’s special, but the entire limited-edition two-wheeler made by Ducati. For example, the Superquadro Tribute livery, created by Drudi Performance together with the Ducati Style Centre, which remains faithful to the Ducati stylistic language using its characteristic colours: white, red, black and grey. The curve of the shield, on the upper half-fairing, extends until it coincides with the shapes of the bike, and the number plate underneath follows its shape. The Superquadro becomes the protagonist of the livery thanks to the technical design shown on the sides of the fairing, in the exact position of the engine, playing on shades of grey to remain in the background. The dark and cold tone of the matt grey of the tank accentuates the contrast with the colours on the fairing, giving the bike a modern character. The livery is completed with the saddle embellished with embroidery that adds elegance to its sporty style.

The features of the Ducati Panigale V2 Superquaadro Final Edition

Safety and full control of the bike are always guaranteed by the electronic equipment of the Panigale V2, based on the use of the 6-axis inertial platform. The electronic package includes ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2 and finally Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO, which helps the rider to optimise the stability of his Ducati in extreme conditions when entering a curve. The technical base of the Panigale V2, characterised by the monocoque frame solution, is enhanced by the Öhlins suspension and steering damper. The Rizoma rider footpegs are adjustable, made of billet aluminium. The front and rear mudguards, the silencer end caps, the chain guard, the clutch cover guard, the swingarm guard and the shock absorber guard are in carbon fibre. The battery is lithium ion. The Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition is offered in a single-seater configuration, with sports grips. The dashboard animation at key-on and the ignition key are unique to this model. For those who want to use the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition on the circuit, it is possible to mount the license plate and mirror removal kit*, and the racing tank cap in billet aluminum* delivered with the bike, which is already equipped with a GPS module for DDA data acquisition. Like every collectible Ducati, the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition is made unique by the steering plate, in this case machined from billet, on which the unit number is shown. The bike will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and a personalized motorcycle cover.