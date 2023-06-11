Refined combination of sportiness and elegance, the Panigale V2 conveys power at first glance. There super sports car from Borgo Panigale it is ready to give track riding enthusiasts unique emotions, thanks to its high performance, the result of intense research by Ducati technicians.

The Ducati DNA of the Panigale V2

The Panigale V2, characterized by compact and muscular lines, is equipped with sophisticated electronics, designed to allow the rider to exploit its performance in total safety. The DNA of a true sports car is also confirmed by the new standard tyres, the Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa. For 2024, Ducati updates the Panigale V2 color range with the new Black on Black Liverywhich joins the classic Ducati Red.

The new livery

The new color enhances the bold character of the Panigale V2. The predominance of dark matt gray is interspersed with the presence of glossy black elements, for a refined final combination. The livery is completed by the Panigale V2 logo and red details on the tank, fairings and rims. Another novelty introduced by the Black on Black Livery is the saddle, with renewed graphics and materials. The Panigale V2 is a muscular but compact motorcycle, with an essential design and decisive profiles that transmit power, without losing the typical elegance of Ducati super sports bikes. The surfaces of the bike, stitched around the Monocoque frame, highlight the shapes of the Superquadro twin-cylinder, while the front is dominated by the two air intakes that integrate the full-LED projector. The “double layer” fairing – which sees a main fairing extending upwards to ideally embrace the tank and a background one with the function of an air extractor – offers the typical essentiality of Ducati sports cars, emphasizing their elegance and uniqueness.

Style

A sporty style that fully integrates with the power expressed by the Panigale V2 engine, the 955 cc Superquadro twin-cylinder 3 . Euro 5 approved, the Superquadro is as enjoyable to drive on the road as it is effective and responsive on the track, with its 155 HP at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm torque at 9,000 rpm. Safety and full control of the bike are always guaranteed by the electronic equipment of the Panigale V2, based on the use of the 6-axis inertial platform. The electronic package includes ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2 and finally Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO, which it helps the rider to optimize the stability of his Ducati in extreme cornering conditions. The Panigale V2 is available from €19,690 and the Black on Black Livery will be available in Ducati dealerships from June 2023.