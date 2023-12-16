The sporting season that has just ended was full of records and successes for Ducati, who triumphed in MotoGP, WorldSBK and WorldSSP. The Borgo Panigale motorcycle company wanted to celebrate with the “Campioni in Festa” event, which saw a full house of fans in the Unipol Arena. The show was clearly stolen by motorsport and the aforementioned victories achieved by Ducati throughout this year, but there was also space for street bikes. All thanks to a “surprise” that the company wanted to do to its enthusiasts.

Special collection

In fact, during the press conference that anticipated the event mentioned above, Ducati revealed an important exclusive new product soon to be launched on the market. “To pay homage to the record-breaking 2023 sports season”: this is how the Borgo Panigale company justified the creation of a series of collector's motorcycles, in particular five exclusive Panigales in series numbered and limited with special livery inspired by that of the Ducati Champions and dedicated setup.

Five exclusive examples

All five motorbikes in this special collection are truly unique, each of them aimed at paying homage to a pilot different, who was responsible for signing the limited edition two-wheeler dedicated to him. Not only that: Ducati has decided to limit the production of each motorcycle to a number of examples that contains the number “worn” by the pilot in his own competition category. So let's see which bikes make up the Ducati Panigale 2023 Replica collection.

Panigale V4 Bagnaia

Starting from the Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2023 World Champion Replica, which is inspired by the certainly most exclusive livery of the 2023 season, the Ducati Yellow with which the Desmosedici GP of the Ducati Lenovo Team competed in the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix in Misano. Production is limited to 263 units.

Panigale V4 Bautista

Then there is room for the Panigale V4 Bautista 2023 Replica World Champion, which inherits the Ducati Yellow livery of the Panigale V4 R with which the Spanish rider competed in the Misano groups and race 2 in Jerez de la Frontera. Furthermore, as in the case of the Panigale V4 R from which it takes inspiration, it is enhanced by the brushed aluminum fuel tank, the carbon fiber fins and the Marchesini forged aluminum wheels. Production is limited to 219 units.

Panigale V4 Martin

The third exclusive bike is the Panigale V4 Martín 2023 Racing Replica, which takes up the official colors of the Desmosedici GP of the Prima Pramac team, and is made even more unique by the carbon fiber front mudguard. Production in this case will stop at 189 units.

Panigale V4 Bezzecchi

Mention also goes to the Panigale V4 Bezzecchi 2023 Racing Replica, inspired by the yellow/black livery of the Desmosedici GP of the Mooney VR46 team. Production is limited to 72 examples.

Panigale V2 Bulega

Finally, it's the turn of the world champion Panigale V2 Bulega 2023 replica, which is based on the Bayliss 20th anniversary model and occupies the red/black livery of the Aruba Panigale V2. itRacing WorldSSP team with which Nicolò Bulega won the world title. Only 111 units will be built.