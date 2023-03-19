A “two-in-one” experience, to experience the magic of two Italian excellences in one fell swoop. Indeed, authentically Bolognese, since these two gems of the Motor Valley are separated by only a handful of km: Ducati and Lamborghini are launching the Ducati Museum and Lamborghini Museum Experience, an initiative which from 25 March to 7 May will allow all enthusiasts of immersing themselves in the beating heart of Italian motoring culture.

BETWEEN RED AND BULLS

With the arrival of spring Ducati renews the offer of the Borgo Panigale Experience, a path that the Bolognese company has created thinking precisely of the passion of the many fans of the two-wheeled “red” bikes, who in this way will have the opportunity to retrace the almost 100 years of company history by discovering the Ducati Museum and production lines. 2023 sees the introduction of new activities, methods of visiting and collaborations, such as the one launched on this front with the Casa del Toro: both museums can be visited in a single day, taking advantage of a reduced rate for the two tickets and a free shuttle bus service, which offers a direct and rapid transfer between the museum complexes of Borgo Panigale and Sant’Agata Bolognese. The modality will be usable only on Saturdays and Sundays for a maximum group of 15 people, with a guided tour available both in Italian and in English on alternate weekends. To access the concessions, reservations are required, which can be made both on the Lamborghini website and on the dedicated page on the Ducati website, where you can also consult timetables and costs.