The Ducati Multistrada range welcomes a new and complete version, protagonist of the second episode of the 2024 World Première: this is the new Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour, dedicated to the passion for travel without limits, combining comfort and safety. This declination was born in the year of the twentieth anniversary of this model.

Assistance systems on Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour is based on the S variant of the iconic Borgo Panigale motorcycle, in Travel & Radar trim: it is in fact equipped with a radar system with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD), in addition to TPMS system, which shows tire pressure on the dashboard, and additional LED lights (standard) which improve visibility at night and in fog. On the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour there are also side cases as standard for a total volume of 60 litres. There is also a central stand as standard, so you can attach and detach suitcases in complete safety.

Comfort and safety

On the subject of comfort, on the Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour there are heated grips and rider and passenger seats. Furthermore, the presence of the hands-free fuel cap simplifies refueling, allowing you to always keep the motorbike key in your pocket. Several updates arrive from the V4 Rally, with the handlebar mounted rigidly on the steering head, without silent blocks, giving a more direct driving feeling without compromising comfort. The passenger seat also derives from the V4 Rally, for optimal support on long journeys, and like that of the rider it is embellished with an external covering with dedicated graphics. On the Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour there are heat shields on the swingarm and on the left side of the rear subframe, and lockable shrouds in the leg area. The compartment dedicated to the smartphone is now ventilated.

Navigation

As on all the motorbikes of the Multistrada V4 family, the Grand Tour is also equipped with the navigation system based on the Phone Mirroring solution which allows you to transform the 6.5″ TFT dashboard into a color map navigator with all the the information necessary for driving the motorcycle. On the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour there is the Minimum Preload function, which allows the rider to “lower” the motorbike when stopping and when traveling at low speed, reducing the shock absorber preload to a minimum. The Easy Lift function, on the other hand, reduces the effort needed to lift the motorbike from the side stand by opening the suspension hydraulics when the key is ON.

Chassis and engine of Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour has a dedicated livery, with superstructure elements that are reflected in the black color for the frame, swingarm, steering plates, side cases and handlebars. The rider and passenger seats are embellished with customized graphics. This bike is powered by the 1,158 cm V4 Granturismo engine 3 it delivers 170 HP (125 kW) at 10,500 rpm and 125 Nm (12.7 kgm) at 8,750 rpm. Thanks to the low weight of the engine, just 66.7 kg, they offer easy handling and performance. The inertial platform (IMU) manages the operation of ABS Cornering, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Lights (DCL) and Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), which makes restarting on rough roads simple. slope. On the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour, the inertial platform also communicates continuously with the Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) semi-active suspension control system. This system is not only capable of analyzing riding conditions and adjusting the hydraulics of the fork and shock absorber instantly, but for the first time it also integrates the Autoleveling function.