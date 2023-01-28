Production of the Multistrada V4 Rally, the Ducati designed for lovers of long journeys, already the protagonist of the third episode of the Ducati World Première 2023, which completes an ever so rich touring range. A born range exactly 20 years agowith the first Multistrada 1000 which marked Ducati’s opening up to the world of travel.

Twenty years during which Multistrada has been able to evolve and renew itself through the 1100, 1200, 1260 models, reaching its fourth generation driven by the new, revolutionary V4 Granturismo. The Multistrada V4 interprets the concept of motorcycles for great travellers the values ​​of Style, Sophistication, Performance intrinsic in the Ducati DNA. Multistrada introduced several innovations to the Ducati range, such as the Riding Modes and DVT variable valve timing, but it was also the first bike in the world equipped with technological innovations such as the semi-active Skyhook suspension, or more recently the world first of front and rear radar in support of Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection systems as well as extended deactivation.

With the “Rally” Ducati takes the globetrotter spirit of the Multistrada V4 to an even higher level, thanks to better comfort for rider and passenger, greater range and a more pronounced off-road aptitude without neglecting performance (170 HP), reliability and running costs, with maintenance intervals every 60,000 km and Oil Service every 15,000 km/24 months thanks to the 1,158 cm3 V4 Granturismo engine 3 . The new deactivation strategy extends to the entire rear bank even when moving at low speeds, when the engine speed and the torque request from the accelerator are low, positively impacting fuel consumption which drops by around 10%. To tackle unpaved roads even better, this Multistrada can count on semi-active suspension with increased travel of 200 mm, lightened spoked rims, reinforced engine guards, an Enduro Riding Mode with unprecedented Power Mode dedicated to off-road use, wider rider footpegs and an even more precise and efficient Skyhook DSS EVO control strategy in this model. Comfort improves with particular attention to the use in pairs: the windshield has been redesigned (increased by 40 mm in height and 20 mm in width), the tail has been lengthened and the luggage attachment set back to offer more space in the leg area to the passenger, who can also count on footrests with larger rubber inserts to reduce the level of transmitted vibrations. Furthermore, thanks to the availability of saddles of different heights for both the rider and the passenger and the lowered suspension kit, the Multistrada V4 Rally can be customized to adapt to any torque configuration. With a view to improving thermal comfort, the air vents in the leg area can now be divided in order to keep the heat released by the engine in the cold seasons.

To further support active safety, the Multistrada V4 Rally also integrates ABS Cornering, which allows the braking power of its system to be exploited even when cornering, the Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), which improve visibility at night by illuminating the inside of the bend, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) and Ducati Traction Control (DTC). These systems use the inertial platform (IMU) to optimize intervention based on the lean and pitch angle of the vehicle. The Multistrada V4 Rally also introduces the brand new extended deactivation strategy of the rear bank, a technical solution making its debut on a production bike for the first time. In addition to switching off the rear cylinders at idle when the bike is stationary, a function already present on the Multistrada V4, the V4 Granturismo now keeps the rear cylinder bank deactivated in other operating conditions to the benefit of consumption and emissions. The 6.5-inch color TFT dashboard offers map navigation functions thanks to the Ducati Connect application, which supports the use of the telephone, now housed in a ventilated compartment, also to answer calls or listen to music, using a helmet equipped with intercom system.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally will arrive in dealerships starting February 2023 in the two Ducati Red and Brushed Aluminum & Matt Black colors, the latter with a visible brushed aluminum tank. Both versions have black spoked rims. There are three different versions: Adventure Radar, equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection functions, Adventure Travel & Radar, which adds aluminum side cases, heated grips and saddles, while the Full Adventure completes the latter equipment with the silencer Akrapovič homologated and the front fender in carbon fiber.