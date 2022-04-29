Ducati presented the “Multistrada Tour – Alpen Edition”, Or rather an on the road format that allows enthusiasts to participate in a unique experience riding the Multistrada V4 and at the same time carry out an in-depth test of the bike in its natural habitat: the curves of the most famous Alpine passes in Europe.

The Borgo Panigale brand offers itineraries of variable duration (between one and two hours) designed to enhance the dynamic qualities of the bike, complete with an initial technical brief, moments of sharing during the journey and driving advice. The booking of the test is completely free and can be activated easily through the dedicated section of the Ducati website.

There will be six appointments scheduled between the months of May and July 2022, along a large part of the Alps. There is talk of famous places such as Sestrière (Piedmont), Ponte di Legno (Lombardy), Bormio (Lombardy), La Thuile (Valle d’Aosta), Cortina d’Ampezzo (Veneto) and Canazei (Trentino-Alto Adige). But as always, the curves to reach them will determine the beauty of the journey, with scenarios of considerable beauty and with many photos to be taken whenever possible.

The Multistrada V4 2022 can also be equipped with the motorcycle lowering kit (available as an accessory) consisting of fork springs, shock absorber springs and side stand, which allows the ground clearance to be reduced by 20 mm. Participants in the “Multistrada Tour – Alpen Edition” will therefore have the opportunity to choose whether to ride the standard version of the Multistrada V4 or to drive the model equipped with the lowered suspension kit.

Right away the calendar of appointments with the “Ducati Multistrada Tour – Alpen Edition”:

May 14-15 – Sestriere (TO)

May 27-29 – Ponte di Legno (SO)

2-5 June – Bormio (SO)

11-12 June – La Thuile (AO)

23-26 June – Cortina D’Ampezzo (BL)

6-10 July – Canazei (TN)