20 years have passed since the debut of the Ducati Multistrada, a model that proved to be one of the most successful by the Borgo Panigale brand, which was able to launch a model that fully embodied the concepts of emotion, technology and performance. The goal on the part of the Italian motor manufacturer was precisely that of giving life to a versatile motorcycle, capable of dealing with different situations on the ground.

The beginning of the Muti-Strada story

The first version of the bike was the Multistrada 1000 DS, the starting point of a family that has continued to evolve through four generations, the most recent based on V2 and V4 Granturismo engines. Over its 20 years of life, the Multistrada has brought with it a rich history of innovations and technological evolutions that have redefined the standards of the motorcycle industry, confirming itself, generation after generation, as the ideal companion for all enthusiasts who love discover the beauties of the world and experience every journey in connection with the surrounding landscape and with the road, alone or in pairs.

Ducati innovations

Among the most important innovations introduced for the first time thanks to the Multistrada we must certainly mention the Riding Modes of the 2010 model, a solution now widespread on most high and medium range motorcycles. The Multistrada V4, the technological reference of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer introduced on the market in 2020, was then the first motorcycle in the world equipped with front and rear radar. A solution that has made it possible to introduce the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) systems, which improve driving comfort and safety. Also on the same model, Ducati has introduced the Phone Mirroring solution, which transforms the dashboard into a color map navigator while keeping the information necessary for riding the bike visible.

An exhibition at the Ducati Museum

To celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the model that changed the history of the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer, Ducati has set up a temporary exhibition entitled “Multistrada 20th – Twenty Years of Evolutionary Exploration” in its museum. Enthusiasts can admire two of the symbolic models of the Multistrada dynasty up close. On the one hand, the first Multistrada 1000 DS, which embodies the initial vision and inspiration behind the creation of this family of motorcycles, and on the other, the more recent Multistrada V4 Rally, which fully embodies the path of innovation and evolution that the model has crossed over the course of his twenties. The space is enriched by a short documentary which, through images and testimonials, traces the history and progress that have characterized this incredible model, from its introduction to the most recent versions. The exhibition will be open until the beginning of October at the Ducati Museum.