Bautista, second test

Many will remember the two days of test turn from Alvaro Bautista in the second half of June riding the DucatiMotoGP at Misano Adriatico, together with test driver Michele Pirro. On that occasion, many talked about the possibility of seeing the expert Spanish rider on the starting grid of the premier class of the world championship, on a Desmosedici GP23, for an appearance as a wild card.

However, the general manager of Ducati Corse, Luigi Dall’Igna, had wanted to keep a low profile, declaring on that occasion that the only goal was to fulfill a wish of his rider, a sort of prize for the Superbike world championship won in 2022.

And Bautista himself scaled back his expectations, stating that he didn’t want to push, but that he fully enjoyed his first test with an official bike and an official MotoGP team, something that had never happened in his long career. But it can’t be a coincidence the second test that took place today, again at Misano with a Desmosedici with the colors of the Aruba.it team.

The rumors from Spain

The Spaniards of Brand: “The negotiations to carry out this project are not exactly simple. The rider and the Bolognese manufacturer are unable to agree on the GP in which the Spaniard could meet again in the premier class. Bautista would like the Malaysian GP to take place on 10-12 November in Sepang, as he loves the track and feels he can be competitive. However, Ducati does not agree, because bringing 2 bikes and an extra team there would mean a high expense that you wouldn’t know who to outsource, whether to the racing department or the marketing office. For this reason the Valencia GP was offered to him, However, this option does not convince the rider, given that he has never convinced in Cheste in his entire career”.