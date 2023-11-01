Bautista on the Ducati at Sepang

If initially the test of Alvaro Bautista on the Ducati MotoGP world champion it was a prize granted by Gigi Dall’Igna for the victory of the 2022 Superbike world championship, gradually the Spanish rider’s intention to present himself in a race weekend as wild cards. And for his return to racing in the premier class, the two-time series derivative champion has chosen the Sepang track and therefore in less than two weeks he will be at the start of the Malaysian GP.

Bautista doesn’t regret his WSBK choice

After two world championships won in five Superbike championships, Alvaro Bautista can be satisfied with the path he has taken: “When I arrived, with a competitive bike like the Ducati, I didn’t come here with the idea of ​​retiring. I wanted to continue riding, if I had had the thought of retiring in my head, I would have stayed at home. We are talking about a very different championship from MotoGP, not followed much in Spain, unlike Italy and England. In Spain it is now starting to be popular and I feel part of this growth, I have given more visibility to the category. Many riders have changed their mentality and those destined for retirement no longer arrive, because the level is very high. Those who come from MotoGP or Moto2 realize that winning is not easy“he explained in a long interview granted to As.

The wild card

Bautista then underlined: “Compared to MotoGP, in Superbike there are other bikes, other tires and other rules. There with so much technology and so much aerodynamics, it is more difficult to see the differences between the pilots, while in WSBK the rider can still make the difference. My wild card? I want to enjoy this ‘joker’ experience. For Ducati it would have been easier to give it to me in Valencia, considering its proximity. But Cheste is a small track, I don’t like it for MotoGP and I wouldn’t have enjoyed it. So I chose Malaysia.”

The 38 year old from Talavera then joked about the comparisons with another illustrious wild card, Dani Pedrosa, capable of fighting for the podium with KTM in Austria: “Many tell me: ‘Look what Dani did, who fought for the podium’. But he has covered many more kilometers than me in MotoGP and has done a lot of testing in Misano. Let’s talk about a different situation. Compared to him, perhaps I have more race pace, which is what he lacked to get the podium. We are talking about two different situations and the results he has obtained neither add nor take away pressure on me. We have an excellent team and an excellent bike, I’m going to have fun.”