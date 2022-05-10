The attack on the Ducati MotoGP was frontal: Francesco Bagnaia won the Spanish GP two Sundays ago in Jerez de la Frontera, running the entire race with the front tire pressure below the mandatory minimum of 1.9 bar (1, 7 instead for the rear tire) without being penalized. This is written by the site motosportmagazine.com which mentions, without naming them, an engineer and a team manager of two different teams who point the finger at Borgo Panigale, also attaching the table that is normally distributed to Case, Michelin, Fim and Dorna, in the which is analyzed the progress of the race and where it appears that in Jerez, in addition to Bagnaia, also Jorge Martin (24 out of 25 laps) and Alex Rins (14 laps), as well as Andrea Dovizioso (also 14 laps, but for the rear ) ran with lower pressures, when the rule says that at least half of the race must be run within the values.

motogp tires, the rule

An attack that led the Director General of Corse, Gigi Dall’Igna, to reply to the accusation: “It is true that there is a minimum compulsory pressure, but at this moment, using a different type of sensor each it is possible to acquire the data with absolute certainty, which do not even take into account the error of the measurement system, as happens for example with the data detected by the speed camera. With different types of sensors, you risk a different measurement method and, in addition, the same method of acquiring the signals is not armored, which would allow everyone to modify the data, before transmitting it to the control unit. We at Ducati don’t do it, but I don’t rule out that someone has done it, raising the values ​​”. Things will change next year, when a new unified control system will be introduced, with the same sensors, tolerances and receivers the same for all, and with the data that will be transmitted through a reserved channel, which will allow for certain control. “We Manufacturers gathered in the MSMA are discussing with Michelin, Dorna and Fim to define which sensors we must all use and whose reading will be armored – continues Dall’Igna -. Pressure is a security issue, and we are very careful to respect it. But if at the rear it is relatively easy to get back within the parameters, at the front it is more complicated for the type of race being held, whether in the slipstream or free: so, if you start from behind, you set up the system in a different way from those who start in front on the track. free. The band is very narrow, if the pressure is too low you risk destroying the rubber, if too high you don’t have grip. Usually we start with a lower pressure, to reach full speed after 9/10 laps, we are discussing with Michelin about which laps and how many the tire must overcome to obtain this minimum threshold ”.