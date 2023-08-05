Ducati Monster translates with excellence. Both in design and performance. A legendary motorcycle that embodies technical perfection and aesthetic appeal, combining everything in a profound riding emotion associated with the power of its engine.

The Monster represents the quintessence of naked bikes and is considered a true icon in the sports segment, thanks to its adrenaline-charged performance and the ability to keep its style intact, despite the various evolutions that have taken place in its over thirty years of history . The first model, signed by the designer Miguel Galluzzi, dates back to 1992.

In this span of time, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has sold over 350,000 units, reinforcing the Ducati myth year after year among the countless fans of the Emilian brand. And in fact helping to create the naked sports segment, which until then did not enjoy much credit in the world of two wheels. Here now price list and technical characteristics of the Ducati Monster .

The Ducati Monster is equipped with a 937 cc Testastretta engine with desmodromic timing, capable of reaching a power of 111 HP at 9250 rpm and a maximum torque of 93 Nm at 6500 rpm. The dry weight is 166 kg, thanks to the aluminum Front Frame, which for some time now has replaced the classic steel tube trellis, making the bike lighter and more manageable.

With regard to the well-calibrated suspension, the non-adjustable fork has 43 mm diameter upside-down stems, while the single shock absorber is adjustable only in preload, as in most motorcycles on the market. Standard equipment is the electronic gearbox, Launch Control for quick starts, ABS, traction control and Wheelie Control, all adjustable according to your driving needs.

The base price is 12,290 euros, while for a thousand euros less – therefore at € 11,290.00 – it is possible to purchase the weakened 35 kW version with a maximum power of 48 hp, which can be driven by the youngest with an A2 license. For the Ducati Monster+ version, on the other hand, the list price is 12,890 euros and it is a heavier bike than the standard version (188 kg against 166).

The Ducati Monster knows how to adapt very well in the city, thanks to an engine capable of managing low revs in traffic in a regular manner, as well as offering exciting performance at speed with a sporty ride. In general, it is an agile bike that also ensures a certain ergonomics in the riding position, thanks to the narrow sides and the frame that ends at vertical head height. The passenger seat, on the other hand, is very narrow and with high footpegs.

Remarkably light, the Monster offers its best on road bends, tracing precise and stable trajectories. Three driving modes, all standard: Sport, Touring and Urban. The third is weakened to 75 hp.

A final mention of the colors available. In addition to the classic red with black wheels, it is possible to choose the Aviator Gray with red wheels and the new Iceberg White livery. All contribute to making the elegant design of Ducati motorcycles unmistakable.