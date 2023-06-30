Bring the pieces that have crossed the finish line in races around the world into your living room. The Ducati Memorabilia project gives customers the opportunity to purchase the components of the Borgo Panigale motorcycles that took part in the last MotoGP and Superbike championships, thus offering enthusiasts a way to make their own one-of-a-kind collector’s items.

Now also the GP16

Born in December 2019 thanks to the collaboration with the Racing division, this initiative represents something unique in the panorama of two wheels and in these months it will be further enriched thanks to the arrival of the GP16 parts: the GP16 exhaust camshaft, the original Desmosedici GP16 intake camshaft, the original Desmosedici GP16 connecting rod and the original Desmosedici GP16 piston. Unique pieces that enrich the Memorabilia offer.

Ducati signature

Each Memorabilia is packaged in an elegant box and accompanied by its certificate of authenticity signed by Claudio Domenicali, Ducati Chief Executive Officer, and Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager. Together with the certificate, the owner of the Memorabilia will also find the technical description of the piece he has chosen, as well as the reference – where possible – to the driver and the season in which he competed and the final position in the race as a further guarantee of uniqueness and originality.

Limited edition

Memorabilia can be purchased at the Ducati Store in Borgo Panigale, as well as at the entire network of Ducati dealers and online at Shop.Ducati.com. Each piece will be delivered, protected and embellished by a plexiglass case, as well as being accompanied by its certificate of authenticity. The availability of pieces is limited and requests will be processed following the order of arrival; therefore it will not be possible to reserve the pieces not yet available in the warehouse. An unmissable opportunity for all Ducatisti enthusiasts and others who have always dreamed of collecting the authentic parts of their heroes’ motorcycles.