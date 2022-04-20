Ducati will organize its great international gathering from 22 to 24 July in Misano, on the circuit named after Marco Simoncelli. The motto of the next one World Ducati Week 2022 Sara “Let’s Ride As One“, And in addition to the bikes it will also be an opportunity to celebrate the riders who bring prestige to the in brand MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport.

“World Ducati Week is open to an audience of all nationalities, ages, genders, personalities and backgrounds. From those who love to discover the world by traveling by motorbike between villages and winding roads, to those who devour the track lap after lap, to motorcyclists who venture into the most exciting off-road trails“, Reads a Ducati press release. There will be several events and activities in preparation. Among the attractions is confirmed Race of Championsthe only race that sees the Ducati champions compete on the track.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Ducati website and are available in the formula Biker Pass (participant with motorcycle) and Visitor Pass (passenger or participant on foot) valid for one or all three days of the event. Both Passes give access to all public areas of the rally, with the possibility of taking part for free in many activities, from contests to talks with Ducati engineers, designers and experts, to autograph sessions with the riders. The 3 Days Pass also offers some notable opportunities, including a ride on the track with your own motorcycle, test rides of Ducati models and the driving school of the Ducati Riding Academy.

For all holders of the WDW ticket it will be possible to visit the Ducati factory and Museum in Borgo Panigale at a reduced cost. Admission to the event is free for accompanied minors up to the age of 18, for all participants from non-European countries and for people with disabilities and their carers. Also for this edition there is a special rate for boys and girls aged between 18 and 25, who can take advantage of the Rookie rate, valid for both the day ticket and the 3-day pass. A discounted rate is also reserved for DOC Members, available only for members active for the year 2022 of the Ducati Official Clubs. For Ducatisti there is also the possibility of purchasing passes at a special price. The basic 3-day pass can go from 55 euros for young people aged 18 to 25 to 100 for the Biker rate; while the daily one goes from 30 to 55 euros.

3 DAY PASS

Biker pass € 100

Visitor pass € 70

Rookie 18/25 Biker € 60

Rookie 18/25 Visitor € 55

DAILY PASS

Biker pass € 55

Visitor pass € 45

Rookie 18/25 Biker € 35

Rookie 18/25 Visitor € 30