It’s still ‘Ducati Cup’

Austin’s misstep, with Pecco Bagnaia’s second crash in three races and the first victory of the season for a non-Ducati bike – Alex Rins’ Honda – does not change the overall judgment on this very first part of the championship: the house from Borgo Panigale, reigning world champion in all three world championship classifications, is always the power to beat, having won – between Sprint and GP – four races out of six. In the standings Marco Bezzecchi, centaur of the Mooney VR46 team (not by chance a customer of the redhead), ahead of Pecco Bagnaia, who, alongside his usual speed, however, is also confirming the tendency to make some empty passes already highlighted in the last two seasons.

Bestia returns, Marquez does not

On the eve of this weekend there was a lot of talk about riders and injuries, with important names involved: Aeneas Bastianini he managed to be present at Jerez and hopes to finally be able to collect the first points of his career as a Ducati factory rider. Marc Marquez instead he once again declared a forfeit, making an appointment with fans and opponents at the Le Mans race. The situation that the Spanish champion is experiencing is particular: his physique continues to betray himalso thanks to the far from conservative driving style of the #93, and at the same time the historic link with Honda really seems to be showing some signs of abating. In the past, Ducati had ruled out a possible interest in the Cervera phenomenon, but now something in the heads of the Bolognese top management may have changed.

Sunday’s words

“Marquez at Ducati? I answer diplomatically: never say never – he declared during an interview with the newspaper The Republic Claudio Domenicali, CEO of the red – Marc is very strong”. The hypothetical dream wedding, the dreamteam of contemporary MotoGP, however, it would have greater appeal now that Marc Marquez has ‘fallen out of favour’. In fact, taking the Marquez ‘2019 version’ could even become counterproductive for Ducati: “If I can tell the truth, I’m super happy to have bet on Bagnaia and our cantera – emphasized Domenicali – winning with Marquez, they would have said it was only thanks to him“.

Wet the fastest

Own Bagnaia, reigning world champion and first MotoGP world champion Ducati rider since Casey Stoner, however, he is now back in the spotlight. His ‘fault’ would be the too many fallsbut Domenicali defended him staunchly, emphasizing how the #1 is, to all intents and purposes, the best rider on the track at the moment: “It is the fastest ever, without discussion. He had been stunning in testing, as well as in Portugal. Then he made two mistakes, but he’s second in the standings and will do very well this weekend. He is a world champion, who is looking for complete balance with his team ”. Clear and clear words, also useful for calming Pecco’s mind.